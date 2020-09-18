Video: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last talk in Berkeley

The news that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer left the nation reeling Friday. Last October, she spoke at Berkeley Law. Watch a recording of the event here.

The news that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer left the nation reeling Friday. She was 87. Ginsburg had visited UC Berkeley in October 2019 for a conversation with Berkeley Law Professor Amanda Tyler. During the event, “Ginsburg spoke openly about her late husband Martin, their approach to marriage, how she navigated his cancer diagnosis as Harvard Law School students while raising their young daughter, and overcoming her own bouts with cancer,” according to an article about the event published by Berkeley Law. Watch a recording of that conversation here.

Photo and video courtesy of Berkeley Law