Police are investigating a shooting in West Berkeley that left two people wounded Tuesday night, authorities report.

The incident took place in the 2300 block of Eighth Street (near Channing Way) at 11:05 p.m., according to police and community reports.

When officers got to the scene, they found two people who had sustained injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, said Berkeley Police Lt. Joe Okies. The investigation is underway.

“There were two shots in quick succession, very loud from 8th and Channing, then some yelling and just silence until the police arrived,” one local resident told Berkeleyside.

Earlier this month, a young man in his late teens was shot at San Pablo Avenue and Murray Street, about a mile from Tuesday’s shooting.

That followed a shooting that wounded a man in August at 10th Street and Bancroft Way, also in West Berkeley.

In addition to the incidents above, there have been at least 20 other confirmed incidents of gunfire in 2020, Berkeley police said in August.

Berkeleyside will update this report when more information becomes available.