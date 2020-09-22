Remembering Mark Halaby Gordon, entrepreneur, tennis player, dog lover

Gordon and his beloved Conan, a Bernese Mountain dog, could be found together at the Northside farmers market, Saul’s, and Masse’s.

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mark Halaby Gordon, 56 of Berkeley on Sept. 12, 2020. He was born Aug. 24, 1964, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Donald and Nahida (née Halaby). He was preceded in death by brothers Timothy and Paul.

Mark grew up in Wooster, Ohio where he graduated from Wooster High School in 1982 and he attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison. In high school, Mark was on the varsity tennis team, and he long continued to enjoy tennis with friends and family. Mark was a business entrepreneur in the field of communications and he traveled widely within the US and overseas to China and India for his business.

Around Berkeley, Mark was better known as the owner of Conan, the Bernese Mountain dog. They could be found together at the Northside farmers market, Saul’s, and Masse’s.

Mark was charming, gregarious and full of fun. His energy and infectious laugh enlivened gatherings of friends and family. He will be forever remembered.

Mark is survived by his parents and children, Madison Anne Gordon and Mark Christopher Nielsen Gordon; siblings, Jean Edith Gordon, John Clyde Theile Gordon and John’s wife, Carrie Gordon; nephew Samuel C Gordon and niece Laila H Gordon. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday Sept. 25 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes in Cincinnati. Interment will follow immediately at Spring Grove Cemetery.

