Who can vote. How to register to vote. Where, when and how to vote. How to track your ballot. And why you should never leave a polling place without voting.

The impact of and restrictions prompted by an ongoing public health pandemic, including an under-staffed post office, on top of fears that moves are being made to suppress the vote, means there are a lot of questions swirling around about how to vote, and how to make sure one’s vote is counted in the upcoming election. We hope this guide to the fundamentals is helpful. The core information — an excellent Bay Area voting a resource guide — was compiled by our friends at KPFA who generously gave us permission to share it with our readers. We have supplemented that guide with other useful resources and will continue to add tips and guidance in the run-up to Nov. 3. Be sure to also check out our ongoing election 2020 coverage.

Bay Area voting guide and resource hub

If you are over 18, a US citizen, and a California resident and not currently in a state or federal prison OR are currently on parole – you can vote!

Moreover, all of California’s registered voters will be mailed a ballot (or should be) no later than 29 days prior to election day. All California mail-in ballots include postage paid – no stamps needed! Many are also encouraging people to turn in their ballots early at designated drop-off points. If you are using the mail, you are also encouraged to turn in your ballot early – and track it online along the way.

If you want to vote in-person – while also maintaining social distancing, there will also be polling stations to vote at on Nov. 3.

If you want to register to vote – you still can! Check out this handy bay area voter guide for more information and follow the links for resources and more information!

Voting rights

Check to see if you are registered to vote

How to register to vote

Register to Vote Online Here

Call to register by phone: 800-345-VOTE (8683)

You should register to vote at least 15 days before election day on Nov. 3. If you miss the 15-day cutoff, California also offers “same day” or conditional voting registration. You may visit your county elections office, polling place or vote center during the 14 days before and including election day to conditionally register to vote and cast a provisional ballot. Your ballot will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the registration verification process. More info here.

If you need to register to vote on Nov. 3 – you can! View where you can register here.

To register to vote you will have to provide your state drivers’ license number or identification card number or the last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN). More info on what you need to register, here.

If you are returning your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked on or before election day and received by your county elections office no later than 17 days after election day.

If you are returning your ballot in person or dropping it in a dropbox, it must be delivered no later than the close of polls at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Where to drop off your mail-in ballot in the Bay

Alameda County

Vote by mail voters who do not want to mail in their ballot can drop their voted ballots off at drop-off sites ballot boxes. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters has expanded 24-hour drop box locations to 66 to support the Nov. 3 general election.

There are six drop-off ballot boxes in Berkeley:

Civic Center Building | 2180 Milvia St., Berkeley 94704

| 2180 Milvia St., Berkeley 94704 UC Berkeley | Between Sather Gate and Architects & Engineers Building, Architects & Engineers, Berkeley 94720

| Between Sather Gate and Architects & Engineers Building, Architects & Engineers, Berkeley 94720 Frances Albrier Community Center | 2800 Park St., Berkeley 94702 (San Pablo Park)

| 2800 Park St., Berkeley 94702 (San Pablo Park) Claremont Branch Library | 2940 Benvenue Ave., Berkeley 94705

| 2940 Benvenue Ave., Berkeley 94705 North Branch Library | 1170 The Alameda, Berkeley 94707

| 1170 The Alameda, Berkeley 94707 West Branch Library | 1125 University Ave. Berkeley 94702

Visit the Alameda County Registrar’s interactive ballot drop box map to find one that’s convenient for you:

Other counties

Where to vote at a polling location

See up to 10 voting locations near you when you enter your address in the state of California’s Voting Information Tool.

General Bay Area voting information

Track your ballot

Don’t be intimidated

Never leave the polling place without voting. If someone tells you that you can’t vote for any reason, demand a “provisional ballot” and vote as you planned. In California, provisional ballots are counted after elections officials have confirmed that you are registered to vote and that you did not vote elsewhere in that election.

The only time you need to show any documents before voting is if you registered online or by mail and did not include your driver’s license, state ID, or Social Security number AND it is your first time voting, you’ll need to show documentation showing your name and address. Go here for a list of acceptable forms of identification.

If you feel you are being harassed or someone is telling you that you cannot vote, call (866) OUR-VOTE (687-8683).

Voting for those with disabilities

Check the Alameda County accessible voting locations map to find a location that is convenient for you.

Latinx resources

Ballots in different languages

Veterans and those living overseas

Voting rights for people in jail

General resources