Berkeleyside wants to help you get to know your 2020 candidates for Berkeley City Council, School Board and Rent Stabilization Board. This week, we’ll publish questionnaires with City Council candidates each day.

Q&As with District 6 (Berkeley Hills) City Council candidates follow. We asked candidates why they were running, what sets them apart, what they see as the city’s biggest challenges and how they might work to solve them. Learn what each candidate thinks is his or her most inspired idea, and how each candidate plans to be accountable and accessible to constituents. Each questionnaire includes complete campaign info, including social media pages, to help readers connect.

Two people are running for the District 6 seat occupied by Susan Wengraf since 2008. In ballot order, the candidates are Richard Illgen, social justice attorney, and Susan Wengraf, incumbent. Click the following links to read our questionnaires with the District 6 candidates.

The deadline to register to vote online or by mail in Alameda County is Oct. 19, and the election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

