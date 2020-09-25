Applications open for 16 affordable units in northwest Berkeley

Applications are open for 16 affordable apartments at a new building in northwest Berkeley, according to a news release from the city.

The 170-unit Jones Berkeley building is at 1500 San Pablo Ave. The available low-income apartments range in size from four studios to a three-bedroom unit.

The units are reserved for “very low income” households with incomes between $45,700 to $65,250 a year, depending on the unit they’re applying for, the release says.

The 16 permanently-affordable units are part of Berkeley’s Below Market Rate program, which requires that new apartment buildings make a percentage of its units affordable to very low income households or pay a fee to the city.

Applications are available on the Alameda County Housing Portal and are due by 5 p.m on Oct. 13. Applications will be selected in a lottery on Oct. 22 and reviewed for income eligibility, the release says.