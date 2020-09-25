A red flag warning has been issued for the Berkeley Hills from Saturday night to Wednesday morning due to high fire danger. Hills residents should prepare by signing up for alerts, reviewing evacuation routes, packing or refreshing “go bags,” and parking off-street when possible.

Use extreme caution when operating BBQs, power equipment, or other heat sources such as idling cars. Remember that fireworks are always completely forbidden in Berkeley and surrounding areas.

These steps can help prepare for and prevent fires. The National Weather Service’s “Red Flag Warning” begins at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and lasts until 8 a.m. on, Sept. 28. This is an important reminder to be ready for a wildfire.

Now is a great time to:

Sign up for AC Alert . Make sure everyone in your home is registered for AC Alert, the City’s emergency notification service.

. Make sure everyone in your home is registered for AC Alert, the City’s emergency notification service. Review your household’s evacuation routes. Make sure to plan at least two routes away from your neighborhood. During an evacuation, you may not be able to drive, so consider using the network of Berkeley Path Wanderers paths in your evacuation plans. See cityofberkeley.info/wildfire for evacuation information and download our printable evacuation checklist .

for evacuation information and download our . Pack or refresh your go-bag . Everyone in your household should have a go-bag with the things you would need to safely evacuate. In the era of COVID-19, this includes face coverings and hand sanitizer. If you have a go-bag already, check it and replace any expired items, like food or batteries.

. Everyone in your household should have a go-bag with the things you would need to safely evacuate. In the era of COVID-19, this includes face coverings and hand sanitizer. If you have a go-bag already, check it and replace any expired items, like food or batteries. Park off-street. Use your driveway or garage, leaving streets clear for emergency vehicles.

Take steps to prepare and keep your household safe during this red flag warning.

Follow city of Berkeley news via email, Twitter or its News Page. Access city services online or via 311 (510-981-2489).