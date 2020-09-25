The Sit List: 5 things to do while staying at home

WILDFIRE PREP We can never forget Orange Wednesday, the day when it looked like the sun didn’t come out because of wildfire smoke. If you’re a resident of the Berkeley Hills, you may be required to evacuate in the case of a wildfire – and there is a red flag warning in effect this weekend. If you want to take all steps to be prepared, check out this Wildfire Evacuation Preparedness Class put on by the City of Berkeley’s Fire Department. The class will discuss the procedure for self-evacuation, including points like preparing your household in advance, packing a go-bag, how to evacuate, and how to return to your home. It’s always better to be prepared; safety first. Friday, Sept. 25, 1:30 p.m.

LONELY ISLAND BOOK If you’ve been searching for your kid’s next literary obsession, look no further. Jorma Taccone of the comedy troupe The Lonely Island has published his debut children’s book, Little Fox and the Wild Imagination. The picture book is a tale of time, space, and giant robot squids. The book is illustrated by Caldecott Medal-winner Dan Santat. For an event at Mrs. Dalloway’s, Jorma Taccone will be in conversation with his father Tony Taccone, the former artistic director of Berkeley Rep. The father and son duo will discuss Berkeley, art, and fatherhood. Comedy and childhood are a sweet combination. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m.

THE SESHEN Want to be swept away by ethereal vocals and rhythms that transport you to a tranquil stroll on the beach? Check out the music video for The Seshen’s new album, Cyan. The Seshen, the 6-piece band with roots in the Bay Area, is releasing its latest album, and the UC Theatre is hosting their live stream performance. The new album reflects on frontwoman Lalin St. Juste’s struggle with depression and how she found solace and healing in the ocean. If you feel down and need some inspiration, check out this performance. Sunday, September 27, 6 pm.

SOLANO ROLL Are you grieving the cancellation of this year’s Solano Stroll due to coronavirus? Don’t be too down—you can check out the Solano Avenue Roll, a collectible car and truck display that drives by every last Sunday of the month. Also known as “Cars and Coffee,” the Roll is a chance to show off your unique, glitzy, glam, outrageous, or fun car, or to just watch. You can apply for your car to be in the parade two weeks in advance. There is a 100 car maximum with a variety of categories including electric, European, exotic, muscle car, low rider, restored, and vintage. Sit or stand, and just watch the cars roll by. Sunday, September 27. 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

RICHMOND ART CENTER It’s always a good time to cultivate your creativity. Richmond Art Center has just released its fall Zoom-based offerings. You can learn skills taught in any in-person art course in these remote classes, and there’s something for everyone. If you love to draw figures, you can sketch a nude model on Zoom. Teens can try an art journaling class. For adults interested in herbalism and botany, you can enroll in a planting creativity mixed media class. Kids aged 5-11 can take a books and art class, where students read a book each week and create art inspired by the story. The whole family can get creative together. The semester runs from October 8-December 17.

Don’t forget these other events featured in Berkeleyside: