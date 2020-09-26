Murder investigation underway at Berkeley Hills home

Update, 5:30 p.m. Police have classified this incident as a homicide. No arrests have been made. Saturday’s killing is the fourth homicide in Berkeley in 2020. Berkeleyside will update this story when additional information becomes available.

Original story: Police are investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot in a Berkeley Hills home on Saturday, authorities report.

Investigators have not determined whether the incident is a suicide or a homicide, but detectives are on the scene.

Police initially got 911 calls about gunfire shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Spencer Fomby of the Berkeley Police Department.

BPD asks anyone with information about this incident to call the Homicide Detail at 510-981-5741 and reference case 2020-44589. If the information is urgent, call the dispatch center at 510-981-5900.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.