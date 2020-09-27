Berkeley police are asking the community to help find a man “with a muscular build” who attacked a woman in her Southside Berkeley home early Sunday morning, threatening her with a gun.

Police are asking the community to help find a man “with a muscular build” who attacked a 21-year-old woman in her Southside Berkeley home early Sunday morning, threatening her with a gun.

In a Nixle alert, police said they got reports at 12:45 a.m. about a woman who was screaming in the 2400 block of Warring Street (near Channing Way).

When officers arrived, they found a woman who said a stranger had attacked her inside her apartment. The man threatened the woman with a gun and “struck her several times with an object” when she resisted him. The woman was treated at a local hospital for her injuries, which police said were not life-threatening.

The man, who fled before officers arrived, was described as Black, unknown age, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He had broad shoulders with a muscular build and was armed with a handgun, police said.

BPD described the attack as a “serious offense” and said detectives are investigating.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call BPD’s investigations bureau at 510-981-5717 and reference case 2020-44671. Urgent reports can be made by calling the dispatch center at 510-981-5900.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.