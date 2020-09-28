Berkeleyside wants to help you get to know your 2020 candidates for Berkeley mayor, City Council, School Board and Rent Stabilization Board. Today’s focus is the candidates for mayor.

See all 2020 election coverage on Berkeleyside

We asked the candidates why they were running, what sets them apart, what they see as the city’s biggest challenges and how they might work to solve them. Learn what each candidate thinks is his most inspired idea, and how each candidate plans to be accountable and accessible to constituents. Each questionnaire includes complete campaign info, including social media pages, to help readers connect.

Four people are running for the mayor’s seat occupied by Jesse Arreguin since 2016. In ballot order, the candidates are Jesse Arreguin, city of Berkeley mayor; Wayne Hsiung, environmental attorney; Aidan Hill, vice-chair Homeless Commission; and Naomi D. Pete. (Pete declined to provide answers to the Berkeleyside Q&A.) Click the following links to read our questionnaires with the Berkeley mayoral candidates.

Berkeley mayoral candidate Q&As

Hungry for more? Watch the candidates for mayor in a Sept. 24 forum presented by Berkeley Neighbors for Housing and Climate Action, co-hosted by Walk Bike Berkeley and Cal Berkeley Dems.

Upcoming mayoral candidate events

Monday, Sept 28, 6-7:30 p.m. Mayoral forum presented by the League of Women Voters Berkeley Albany Emeryville (LWVBAE) with Jesse Arreguin (incumbent), Wayne Hsiung (environmental attorney), Aidan Hill (vice-chair Homeless Commission) and Naomi D. Pete. Registration details are posted on the LWVBAE website.

Sunday, Oct. 4, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mayor and District 5 forum presented by Thousand Oaks Neighborhood Association (TONA). Register to receive the Zoom link.

In the coming weeks, Berkeleyside will have more stories on the key Berkeley races and ballot initiatives to help readers make informed decisions about the potential leaders and policies that could help shape Berkeley’s future.

The deadline to register to vote online or by mail in Alameda County is Oct. 19, and the election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Other Berkeley election 2020 resources

See complete 2020 election coverage on Berkeleyside. Read all the 2020 candidate statements for Berkeley.