Police have announced the arrest of a 26-year-old Berkeley man in connection with a Berkeley Hills murder investigation that began with a fatal shooting Saturday.

On Monday, police arrested Jessie McAllister on suspicion of murder, the Berkeley Police Department said in a prepared statement Tuesday morning. Police said they found McAllister at the Berkeley Amtrak station at 700 University Ave. (near Fourth Street).

Police have identified the person who was killed only as a man in his 30s who was found shot outside a home in the 1100 block of Glen Avenue, near Oak Street. The Alameda County coroner’s office said Tuesday that the man’s name is not yet available to release.

McAllister had just been charged in June with multiple gun-related felonies after police investigated two gunfire incidents on the night of June 28, outside the Southside 7-Eleven on Telegraph Avenue and at People’s Park.

About a month later, McAllister was convicted in that case of one felony count: possession of a firearm by a felon, according to county court records online. He already had several felony convictions from separate cases in 2014 for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and burglary.

McAllister was released from Santa Rita Jail in late August and placed on probation, with a suspended sentence, for the recent conviction, according to county court records.

Charges not yet filed in Berkeley Hills murder case

The Alameda County district attorney’s office will now consider charges in the homicide case, BPD said in Tuesday’s statement.

McAllister is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail, according to jail records online. He was arrested Monday at 5:25 p.m., according to those records, and is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call BPD’s Homicide Unit at 510-981-5741.

Note: Berkeleyside added additional context from the June case to the story shortly after publication.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.