Described as a “rumble rumble bump,” the quake’s epicenter was in the hills near the Berkeley-Oakland border.

An earthquake shook some Berkeleyans awake Wednesday at 5:51 a.m.

USGS’s first report put the trembler at magnitude 2.7 with a depth of 5.8 kilometers (3.6 miles). Its location was 4 kilometers (2.3 miles) ESE of Berkeley, which puts it roughly in the hills near the Berkeley-Oakland border.

Rumble rumble bump — Steve Kromer (@haystacker77) September 30, 2020

Ok just a small jolt. Alright. Back to sleep. https://t.co/ihCjkunmgK — Rob Hwang (@rob11hwang) September 30, 2020

People quickly took to Twitter to share their experience of the quake. Some said they barely felt it; others described it as a big jolt.

It was felt in El Cerrito and Piedmont, as well as Pacific Heights in San Francisco. Steve Kromer, whose handle lists him as being in Berkeley, described the effect of the quake as “rumble rumble bump.”

The last significant quake to be reported by Berkeleyside was a Magnitude 4.3 earthquake whose epicenter was in Contra Costa County, east of Blackhawk and west of Los Vaqueros Reservoir near Morgan Territory Road — recorded at 1:11 p.m.on July 16, 2019.

Tracey Taylor is co-founder of Berkeleyside and co-founder and editorial director of Cityside.