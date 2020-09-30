Ahmad Moghaddas June 10, 1939 – Sept. 9, 2020.

Ahmad Moghaddas, a Berkeley resident since 1962, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2020 from colon cancer.



Ahmad was born in Mahallat, Iran, and won a merit scholarship from the Iranian government to do university studies abroad. He attended UCLA and UC Berkeley, graduating with a BS and MS in Civil Engineering in 1966.



Ahmad subsequently worked in the Civil Engineering Department for the City of Berkeley and then opened and ran his own engineering and land surveying company in Berkeley, retiring a few years ago.



A source of early enjoyment for Ahmad were the horse races at Golden Gate Fields and trips to Las Vegas with his son, Jason. He became involved with the Berkeley Folk Dancers in 1992 where he was very active and involved, occasionally traveling around the United States to other folk and contra dance venues. He was also an opera and musical theater enthusiast.



He and his family enjoyed camping, hiking and outdoor life in general including yearly stays in Tahoe and Stinson Beach.



Ahmad is survived by his wife Ann, son Jason, daughter-in-law Emily, grandchildren Zenia and Kaash, brother Abbas, sister Tahere and nephew Ramin, among many other close and longstanding friends.

No memorial service is planned.

Contributions in his name can be made to the following organizations: Berkeley Humane Society, the Berkeley Folk Dancers, the Feather River Land Trust and Golestan Kids.