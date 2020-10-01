Help Berkeley decide how to spend $50M in parks, paving, seismic improvements

The city of Berkeley is hosting five public meetings this month to collect public input on how to spend more than $50 million in Measure T1 money. They kick off tonight, Oct. 1.

In 2016, Berkeley residents approved the $100 million bond to fund major improvements around town. The first round of spending is winding down and planning for the next phase is underway.

In October, city staff and members of the Parks and Waterfront and Public Works commissions are hosting meetings in each area of town to hear about local priorities: “Each meeting will focus on potential projects in the identified areas as well as city-wide projects,” the city said in a statement earlier this week. The meetings are set to take place on the next five Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Zoom.

See a complete list of T1 projects and information on the city website.