Male teenager shot in West Berkeley; investigation underway

Police are on the scene in West Berkeley investigating a shooting that wounded a male teenager Friday night, authorities report.

The victim, who is under 18, was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

Authorities got multiple calls about the sound of gunfire at 8:05 p.m., said Lt. Spencer Fomby of the Berkeley Police Department. The incident took place on Eighth Street between Bancroft Way and Channing Way. The investigation is ongoing, Fomby said.

It was Berkeley’s second shooting of the day. Just before 4 p.m., a person was shot at the Seabreeze homeless encampment at University Avenue near Interstate 80. The California Highway Patrol is handling that investigation. Berkeleyside has requested information.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

