Housing

Election 2020: Rent board candidates answer Berkeleyside questions

Meet the 12 Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board candidates in Berkeley’s November 2020 election.

By Berkeleyside staff
Twelve people are running for Berkeley’s Rent Stabilization Board on Nov. 3. Top row from left: Bahman Ahmadi, Bianca Zahrai, Soulmaz Panahi, Leah Simon-Weisberg, Wendy Saenz Hood Neufeld and Carole Marasovic; bottom row from left, Mari Mendonca, Pawel Moldenhawer, Dan McDunn, Andy Kelley, Dominique Walker and Xavier Johnson. Courtesy: candidates

Berkeleyside wants to help you get to know your 2020 candidates for Berkeley City Council, School Board and Rent Stabilization Board. Today’s focus is the candidates for Rent Board.

We asked candidates why they were running, what sets them apart, what they see as the city’s biggest challenges and how they might work to solve them. Learn what each candidate thinks is his or her most inspired idea, and how each candidate plans to be accountable and accessible to constituents. Each questionnaire includes complete campaign info, including social media pages, to help readers connect.

Twelve people are running for five available Rent Stabilization Board seats, including incumbents Leah Simon-Weisberg, an attorney, and Mari Mendonca, who have served on the board since 2016 and 2019, respectively. Others incude Bahman Ahmadi, retired engineer; Bianca Zahrai, attorney; Soulmaz Panahi, real estate agent; Wendy Saenz Hood Neufeld, retired media coordinator; Carole Marasovic, homeless commissioner/attorney; Pawel Moldenhawer, green building contractor; Dan McDunn, home builder; Andy Kelley, Alameda County planning commissioner; Dominique Walker, community field organizer; and Xavier Johnson, tenants’ rights advocate. Click the following links to read our questionnaires with the rent board candidates.

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board candidate Q&As

In the coming weeks, we’ll have more stories on the key Berkeley races and ballot initiatives to help readers make informed decisions about the potential leaders and policies that could help shape Berkeley’s future.


The deadline to register to vote online or by mail in Alameda County is Oct. 19, and the election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Other Berkeley election 2020 resources

See complete 2020 election coverage on Berkeleyside. Read all the 2020 candidate statements for Berkeley.

Related stories