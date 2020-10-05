Got learning differences? Meet remote teaching the Bayhill way 

Bayhill’s expert teachers have innovated their curriculum and built new virtual experiences for their students to engage each and every one of their diverse learners. (Sponsored.)

We’re giving you a glimpse into our new reality of online teaching the Bayhill way. Our expert teachers have innovated their curriculum and built brand new virtual experiences for their students to continue to engage each and every one of our diverse learners — accommodating their needs and teaching them the way they learn best.

Keeping our community close

It was of the utmost importance for us to keep our kids engaged and really learning as we meet remotely and to keep our community intact. One way we’re keeping Bayhill connected is through our blog. We publish here to keep families informed, share tips and tricks and to celebrate each little victory.

Another way we engage online is through social media. Many former and current students follow our Instagram account. Parents too! We’re always sharing here, getting student feedback, asking questions, checking in and making space for each other here. You can also find us on Facebook.

Fostering academic engagement remotely

Our teachers make virtual classrooms where they meet their students each day to keep helpful documents and resources at everyone’s fingertips. These virtual classrooms help students stay organized and on task while teachers present information in multiple modalities. Virtual classrooms allow students to automatically connect to assistive technology as they complete their assignments. For example, teachers can link important documents with Kami, a digital classroom app, to create an engaging and collaborative learning environment.

Assistive technology integration

Kami tools boost students’ creativity by allowing them to draw freely and annotate with a selection of colors, shapes and text sizes. Students can easily complete tasks and save files with Kami’s Google Classroom integration. These collaborative tools encourage active, real-time participation in the classroom. In Kami, students can easily access the text-to-speech function and have any material read to them aloud.

Built into our teachers’ virtual classrooms is gamification — allowing students to absorb and process information in new ways — and brain breaks — zones for mindful movement, warm fuzzies and creative expression.

In Dr. Rasmussen’s virtual English classroom, students can access their Essay Manual which breaks down each phase of writing an essay into simple steps. They can click straight to No Fear Shakespeare where they can find reading assignments in plain contemporary English alongside the original Shakespearean text. It also includes supplementary notes and analysis to deepen the reader’s comprehension of the plays.

Want to learn how to help your child do the best they can in this new digital landscape? Read our blog post, Distance Learning Tips and Tricks for Parents. Stay tuned for more on our remote teaching strategies and how we equip students with learning differences for success in high school, college and beyond.