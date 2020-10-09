MUSIC ON WHEELS Live music has been hit hard by COVID-19, but it’s making a comeback in Berkeley, safely. Tonight, Downtown Berkeley is partnering with Freight & Salvage for their Music On Wheels program. Bluegrass band Thompsonia will play a live concert in the back of a 1941 Chevy pickup, visiting the outdoor dining areas of seven different restaurants: Gather, Bobby Gs, Angeline’s, Spats, Revival, Triple Rock, and UC Theatre. The truck will be decked out in lights and friendly signs, pulling up to your parklet as you dine for a free 30-minute show. They’ll play a little bit of everything from blues to bluegrass to ragtime. Get out, support your local restaurants, and make some good memories. Friday, Oct. 9. 6:30-10. See website for schedule.

FAMILY SUKKOT This month is the start of a much-needed holiday season. Sukkot, a Jewish holiday that celebrates the gathering of the harvest, involves fun traditions like building a sukkah, a walled booth covered by foliage, and shaking a etrog (citrus) and a lulav (palm frond) in different directions. JCC East Bay, Jewish Baby Network, and PJ Library are hosting a virtual Family Sukkot with singing, puppets, a DIY sukkah craft, and a Sukkot story. All faiths are welcome. Gather together, celebrate the earth, and respect one another. Friday, Oct. 9, 4:15-5:15 p.m.

SNOW FILM Feeling the crisp air when you go skiing and snowboarding can’t be beat. Teton Gravity Research, a media company that covers outdoor adventure culture, is hosting an outdoor, socially-distanced screening of their latest film, Make Believe, at Bruns Ampitheatre. The film is a soaring, inspirational story about winter athletes following their passion. On Friday, when you attend the screening, you’ll be able do a whiskey tasting and even receive a gift bag with some snow sports swag. On Saturday, you can watch the film on the big screen for early or late seatings. Get out, stay safe, and feel the chill. Gates open on Friday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 for the early screening and at 8:30 p.m. for the late screening. Bruns Ampitheatre 100 Cal Shakes Thruway. Orinda, California.

LIVE ANIMALS Since the pandemic, it’s been hard to get up close and personal with many things, including wild animals. For kids who are craving some interactions with critters, the Randall Museum is hosting live animal presentations on Zoom. A live instructor will give you facts and answer questions as they show you how an animal lives, moves, and behaves. You can go to programs like Animal Senses, Animal Habitats, Reptile Nation, and Just Birds. You’ll get an art and science hands-on activity to do at home after your session. Teachers can even sign up to take their students on virtual field trips hosted by the museum. Get out in the wild even while staying home. Various dates. Up next is Monday, Oct. 12 at 10:30-11:30 a.m.

IT CAN’T HAPPEN HERE In Sinclair Lewis’ satirical 1935 novel It Can’t Happen Here, a demagogue becomes president of the United States by promising to return the country to greatness. Sound familiar? Berkeley Rep presented a stage adaptation of the novel in 2016, but are bringing it back now as a radio play in four episodes. They hope the play stimulates discussion that will move people to exercise their civic power and vote. The radio play will be broadcast for free with theaters all across the nation. Listen to the play, get energized, and go vote! Debuts on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. test. The play will be on demand until Nov. 8.