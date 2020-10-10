Berkeley police investigate Saturday morning carjacking on Gilman Street

Police are investigating a carjacking on Gilman Street in West Berkeley on Saturday morning.

Information about the carjacking was limited due to the early stage of the investigation, but police are looking for two men with a gun who took a man’s truck from Gilman and Second Street shortly before 9 a.m., said Lt. Dave Lindenau of the Berkeley Police Department.

The carjacking on Gilman was not reported until nearly 9:30 a.m., he said. Lindenau said officers are still trying to figure out all the details.

According to preliminary information reviewed by Berkeleyside that was released over the police radio, the man was outside his truck with it running when the carjacking happened. The truck was last seen eastbound on Gilman, according to witnesses.

There were also reports that at least one of the men responsible for the carjacking used a scooter to get to the area.

Lindenau said police also investigated a separate report of gunfire near San Pablo Park on Saturday morning but talked to people in the area and determined that it was actually fireworks.

Berkeleyside will update this story if more information becomes available.

