We asked readers if they were ready to eat indoors at restaurants after Alameda County entered the red tier of California’s COVID-19 monitoring system. The milestone gives counties permission to allow restaurants to open indoor dining at 25% capacity (or 100 people, whichever is less). While Alameda County has not yet moved forward, or even determined a future reopening date, it’s been top of mind for local restaurant owners and diners as more counties across the Bay Area are allowing for service inside.

The responses to our polls, while unscientific, were enlightening: people, it seems, are not yet ready to eat indoors at restaurants. This despite some Alameda County restaurants preparing to welcome customers again in anticipation of updated guidelines.

So far, 761 readers have responded to the poll embedded in our Oct. 7 story and a majority of people have reservations about eating indoors at restaurants: As of today, 65% of respondents said they are not ready for dining inside, 26% said they are, and 9% said they are not sure.

Of the 528 people who took the Twitter poll on Oct. 7, 81.3% said they were not ready for Alameda County restaurants to open for indoor dining. Only 9.7% said they were, and 9.1% were “unsure.”

Berkeleyside’s sister site, The Oaklandside, posed the same question on Instagram on Sept. 22 and, there, 65% of respondents said it was too soon for indoor dining; 35% said they were ready.