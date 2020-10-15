Berkeley now boasts six ballot drop boxes after the Alameda County Registrar of Voters installed four new boxes this week, the city announced Thursday.

The boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the city said. County staff will pick up ballots daily through Election Day, Nov. 3.

The new boxes are located at:

Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park| 2800 Park St.

at San Pablo Park| 2800 Park St. Claremont Branch Library | 2940 Benvenue Ave.

| 2940 Benvenue Ave. North Branch Library | 1170 The Alameda

| 1170 The Alameda West Branch Library | 1125 University Ave.

Previously, Berkeley had only two ballot boxes: outside the Civic Center Building at 2180 Milvia St. and on the UC Berkeley campus between Sather Gate and the Architects & Engineers Building (campus map).

These six sites are the only official ballot drop locations in town, the city said Thursday.

Voters are not limited to Berkeley ballot boxes, however: Residents can use any of the 66 drop boxes throughout Alameda County. They can also take them to one of the county’s 100 accessible voting locations starting Oct. 31.

Voters can search for the closest ballot box, find accessible voting locations and track their ballot on the Alameda County Registrar of Voters website.