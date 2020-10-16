Berkeley man, 20, charged after ‘retaliation’ shooting

A 20-year-old Berkeley man was charged Thursday with shooting a 19-year-old in September in what he said was in retaliation for a separate incident in Richmond, authorities report.

A 20-year-old Berkeley man was charged this week with shooting a 19-year-old man in broad daylight in September in what he said was in retaliation for a separate incident that had taken place in Richmond, authorities report.

During the Sept. 9 shooting, which sent the 19-year-old to the hospital, gunfire also struck the vehicle of an uninvolved motorist in the area of Murray Street and San Pablo Avenue in southwest Berkeley, according to court papers.

On Thursday, the Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Selim Bourddoud with four felonies in connection with the case: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, according to court papers.

Police described Bourddoud in court papers as someone who is “known to associate” with South Berkeley gang members. Investigators were able to identify him through the use of “numerous surveillance cameras” in the area.

On Sept. 9, police got multiple reports just before 3 p.m. about a shooting that had just taken place at Murray and San Pablo, according to court papers. Officers ultimately located a young man at Kaiser Oakland who had been wounded by the gunfire in Berkeley.

As they investigated, officers also found a motorist whose car had been hit by gunfire as he drove north on San Pablo Avenue at the time of the shooting, police wrote.

On Sept. 15, Berkeley detectives obtained a warrant for Bourddoud’s arrest, according to court documents. They located him about a month later at California and Russell streets and arrested him.

Police searched Bourddoud’s home in South Berkeley and found “clothing evidence, ammunition, and pistol magazines related to the shooting,” according to court papers.

Police said Bourddoud confessed to the shooting after he had been advised of his Miranda rights to remain silent “and stated it was in retaliation for an incident that occurred in Richmond.”

As of Friday, Bourddoud remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, according to county records online. He is being held without bail.

Bourddoud has one felony conviction, from July 2019, for a burglary in Alameda County. He was on probation, and was wanted on a “no bail” felony warrant for burglary, at the time of his arrest, according to charging documents.

Bourddoud is scheduled for arraignment Monday at the East County Hall of Justice, according to county jail records.

Berkeleyside has requested Bourddoud’s booking photo from police and will add it to this story if it becomes available.

Shootings have been on the rise in Berkeley in recent years: In 2018, Berkeley had 20. Last year there were 28.

As of this week, Berkeley has had 31 confirmed shootings in 2020 — killing three people and wounding 10 — with more than two months to go before the year is through.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.