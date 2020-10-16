Berkeley police arrest 3 men after early-morning gunfire

Police arrested three young men after reports of gunfire, with one driver chasing another, in central Berkeley early Friday morning.

Reports began coming into BPD at about 3:15 a.m. from multiple callers saying they heard gunshots around Sacramento Street and Allston Way. There were also reports of one driver chasing another, said Berkeley Police Lt. Peter Hong.

Minutes later, Hong said, officers found one of those vehicles at Mathews and Blake streets, just east of San Pablo Avenue and south of Dwight Way. Police detained all three people in the car.

One local resident saw the arrests underway at Mathews and Blake: “There were at least 7 police cars and a police supervisor on the scene, so it must have been something interesting.”

Hong said police found a handgun and evidence of a shooting once they searched the car. All three young men who had been in the vehicle were ultimately taken into custody on suspicion of shooting at an occupied vehicle and illegal gun possession.

Jail records identify two of the men as Dylan Edgerly, 18, of Berkeley and Albert Spikes, 18, of Oakland.

They are being held on $200,000 bail at Santa Rita Jail and are scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin, according to county jail records.

The third man’s name was not immediately available, but Berkeleyside will update this story when it is.

Shootings have been on the rise in Berkeley in recent years: In 2018, Berkeley had 20. Last year there were 28.

As of this week, Berkeley has had 31 confirmed shootings in 2020 — killing three people and wounding 10 — with more than two months to go before the year is over.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.