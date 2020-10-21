Laura Babitt is focused, dependable, persistent, and extremely well informed about Berkeley school issues. For three years we worked together on Longfellow Middle School advocacy efforts. Via meetings and weekend email and phone conversations, we collaborated with others on promoting initiatives and crafting communications to the superintendent and school board directors. Working closely in this manner, you get to know a person!

Laura is one of two candidates endorsed by the BerkeleyFederation of Teachers. For information about Laura’s background, skills, BUSD service, and position on a variety of issues, please see the BFT questionnaire she submitted to gain the endorsement:

Laura has served for 10 years on a range of BUSD committees. She started in 2010 with the BHS African American studies committee, currently sits on the superintendent’s budget advisory committee, and has served in a lot of other capacities in between. Laura is a fierce advocate for equity-focused policies and curricula. She knows how to listen, ask hard questions, and rely on data to make informed decisions. She has thought long and hard about closing the opportunity gap and creating schools that make all students feel welcome.

Finally, Laura’s professional skills will make her an excellent addition to the School Board. In the course of more than 25 years, she has gone from being an auditor at PriceWaterhouseCoopers to being the financial controller of global operations at REL Acoustics. She has led entities through two economic recessions, creating efficiencies that reduced costs and saved jobs. Across multiple industry segments, from human resource issues to budgeting, forecasting, and tax reporting, Laura has gained experience that will serve BUSD well as we recover from COVID-19. Our board needs a director who can offer this level of fiduciary responsibility, problem-solving, and organizational leadership. VOTE FOR LAURA BABITT. She’s ready to get to work for BUSD!

Martha Cain was a teacher in the Berkeley Unified School District from 1991 to 2018.