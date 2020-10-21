Detroit-style pizzas at Grand Lake Kitchen – Dimond

Grand Lake Kitchen in Dimond is hosting a special two-day pizza event, offering two styles of za — Detroit-style and traditional thin crust — under the name Carbona Pizza. While GLK is calling this a “pop-up,” owner May Seto Wasem tells Nosh that the restaurant is pivoting to include pizza at the Dimond location, so think of this more as a preview of what’s to come.

This week, the pop-up takes place from 5-9 p.m. (or until sold out), on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 23. Detroit-style pies are a traditional rectangular shape (14″x10″) with a thick crust and using cheddar cheese; Carbona offers three varieties: Brick Pie (marinara and cheese, $22); pepperoni ($26), Bertha (marinara, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive, $28). Its thin-crust pizzas include six options, priced from $16-$21. And if you’re eschewing refined flour right now, there’s a third option — pizza bowls. Spaghetti squash serves as both the bowl and the filling; individual gourds are roasted, then topped with marinara, cheese and a variety of toppings (there’s a vegetarian and meat option, both priced at $16). Order pizzas on Grand Lake Kitchen-Dimond’s online ordering website for takeout or delivery.

Seto Wasem said she came up with the idea to do pizza in June as a way to utilize the 6,000-square-foot space with two kitchens. “The second kitchen was busy with private dining and catering…” And, well, you know why that all changed. Seto Wasem said, “We knew we had to something else to keep the lights on. It very nearly went the way of Taiwanese beef noodle soup and Shaobing sandwiches. Maybe another time…” As for the pop-up’s name — we give two thumbs up to the reference: “Carbona Pizza is named after the Ramones song ‘Carbona Not Glue,'” Seto Wasem said in an email. “Punk kids bored and huffing chemicals. No relation, lol!” Grand Lake Kitchen – Dimond, 2042 Macarthur Blvd. (at Dimond Avenue), Oakland

Tannery Bend Beerworks’ Oakland taproom is in the works

Last year, we heard that Napa’s Tannery Bend Beerworks was opening a location in North Oakland, but until recently, there hasn’t been so much as a peep at the space. A reader noticed recent activity at the space, and emailed to ask if we could find out what was happening there, so, of course, we did. The good news — Tannery Bend is still planning to open the Oakland taproom; the bad news — COVID-19 has pushed the timeline back, and for now, the Tannery folks don’t have an opening date on the docket, but Lauren Cromwell, the events coordinator at the brewery’s sister Italian restaurant, Oenotri, cheerfully told us they are “chipping away at it!”

Cromwell shared a few more details that will have to keep you satisfied for now. Tannery Bend will have beers on tap, as well as cans to-go, including flagship beers, like the Coombs Saison and Yajome IPA. But in homage to its new town, Tannery Bend also plans to brew Oakland flagship beers that it’ll pour at the new spot. As for eats — the food program will be headed by Tannery Bend and Oenotri co-owner/chef Tyler Rodde, who will bring over a few comforting, updated pub food staples (think pizza, hot sandwiches, hot dogs and other crowdpleasing fare that goes well with beer) off the Napa taproom menu, but will also create items unique to Oakland, keeping in mind foods that carry out well. Cromwell said a lot of details will depend on what COVID restrictions are at the time they’re cleared to open, but in the meantime, they are working on creating an outdoor space. Tannery Bend Beerworks will be at 6369 Telegraph Ave. (at Alcatraz), Oakland

Seabreeze on the Dock opens in Jack London Square

Oakland has a new waterfront seafood restaurant called Seabreeze on the Dock, serving up a bounty of fish, crab, lobster, shrimp, oysters and more. Hoodline was first to report the latest addition to Jack London Square, which opened in the former Il Pescatore space on Oct. 5. According to the restaurant, it sources from wild-caught fisheries and fish farms to ensure its seafood meets environmental sustainability standards, and its menu clearly states which items are farmed, which are wild-caught and what part of the world they came from.

Seabreeze on the Dock offers a variety of ways to enjoy its oceanic bounty — as a boil, in a platter or po’boy, fried and served in a basket, in a soup or salad, or in a poke bowl. The restaurant also offers a small menu of non-seafood items and sides for landlubbers. Prices for sandwiches, platters and other meal-size menu items are around $20, but it should be noted that some items are seasonal or priced based on the market price. So far, most reviewers on Yelp are finding something to like on its varied menu, along with the relaxing scenic view of the bay. Seabreeze on the Dock is open noon to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; noon to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Seabreeze on the Dock, 31 Webster St., Jack London Square, Oakland

Limón Rotisserie coming to Uptown Oakland

Perhaps it’s a sign that we need to get outside more during the pandemic, but we were surprised on a recent outing to see a nearly completed restaurant at the location that will be Limón Rotisserie in Uptown Oakland. The San Francisco-based Peruvian chicken chain’s newest East Bay outpost will be found at the base of the new Hanover Northgate apartments on 27th at Valdez streets.

Limón Rotisserie is the spin-off of chef Martín Castillo’s restaurant, Limón, that he opened in 2002 in San Francisco’s Mission District. The more affordable and casual rotisserie restaurant eventually became more popular than its older sister restaurant, and eventually subsumed the original fine-dining version. Limón Rotisserie has opened locations in Walnut Creek, Burlingame and Kapolei, Hawaii (the Hawaii location closed in April), which all serve a similar menu featuring spit-roasted chickens and other classic Peruvian dishes like lomo saltado, arroz con pollo, and a variety of ceviches and empanadas. Signs on the door and on the restaurant’s website say the Oakland locale will open soon. Nosh has reached out to Limón Rotisserie for more details. Limón Rotisserie will be at 2450 Valdez St. (at 27th Street), Oakland

Subscribe to Nosh Weekly Our newsletter packed with mouth-watering East Bay food news Our newsletter packed with mouth-watering East Bay food news

Donut Farm is serving breakfast again

As reported by Nosh in August, Josh Levine’s plant-based eatery Eternal closed for good — yet another COVID-19 casualty. Levine had opened Eternal in Jack London Square to move all savory food service from Donut Farm, his 14-year-old sister vegan donut shop/cafe that’s beloved for its dairy-free donuts, but revered for its vegan brunch — especially amongst a certain old-school, East Bay punk demographic.

However now, with Eternal eternally closed, Donut Farm has started up weekend brunch once again, but for takeout only. The menu features dishes like tofu scramble with Acme toast, chikkin waffles, burritos and vegan crunchwraps. If sweets are what you’re after, you’re teeth will ache in anticipation for Donut Farm’s two new filled flavors — Bavarian cream and Boston cream — along with its usual raspberry filled, flavored cake donuts and weekend-only yeast-raised donuts. Donut Farm, 6037 San Pablo Ave. (near 61st Street), Oakland

Webinar series on legalizing home-cooked meals

The pandemic has both slowed down and brought to a head the issue of legalizing the sale of home-cooked meals. As Nosh has reported, with many restaurant workers without jobs due to COVID-19, some have turned to operating at-home businesses, selling food they make in their kitchens directly to consumers. But, that’s not legal in Alameda County — at least not yet. A state law, AB 626, was approved in 2018, which allows individuals who obtain permits to prepare food at home for commercial use. But Alameda County has been slow to adopt it, and the pandemic has made the process even slower. So what’s going on now, and what can home cooks do in the meantime? COOK Alliance is hosting Home Cooked 2020, a two-day webinar series for California home cooks, county health officials, and anyone else who is interested in the topic, to talk shop about legalizing home kitchen operations in California. The free webinars take place from 1-3 p.m., Oct. 20-21. Registration is required.

Happy hour on the new back patio at La Marcha

Last month, Berkeley’s Spanish tapas bar La Marcha unveiled its new outdoor back patio featuring a handful of tables spaced six feet apart, along with heat lamps, umbrellas and lots of plants that give the setting a cozy, comfortable vibe (and yes, it’s dog-friendly). For those who’ve missed La Marcha’s daily happy hours, you’ll be excited to hear it’s back. From 3-5 p.m. every day, happy hour guests will enjoy 50% off wines and sangria by-the-glass. Chef-owner Sergio Monleón has also added new menu items such as a Moroccan-inspired paella with harissa chicken, merguez sausage, almonds, raisins, olives and Guindilla peppers ($38) and tapas like Cangrejo Croquetas, or day boat scallops marinated in sherry, served with olive tapenade and chorizo crisps ($12). For those who aren’t comfortable with eating outside with others around, Monleón has something new for you, too: a five-course to-go picnic, which includes paella and three to four tapas ($55) that serves two. La Marcha, 2026 San Pablo Ave. (near University Avenue), Berkeley

Be a Saturday volunteer at Alameda County Community Food Bank

The Alameda County Community Food Bank, which has seen a huge surge in food-insecure clients since the pandemic began, is ramping up for its busiest time of the year, holiday season, which it’s expecting will be even busier due to COVID-19. To ensure they can serve the most people in need, ACCFB has just announced it’s welcoming back volunteers on Saturdays to help sort and pack produce at its Oakland warehouse. Those interested in volunteering can go to the ACCFB website to read up on the food bank’s increased COVID-19 safety measures and sign up for a shift.

Sarah Han is Nosh editor at Berkeleyside.