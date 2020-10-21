The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

A woman in her 20s was wounded during a drive-by shooting in South Berkeley on Wednesday night.

The woman was in a vehicle when someone in another vehicle shot her, said Officer Byron White, Berkeley police spokesman. She was taken “Code 3” — with lights and sirens — to a local hospital for medical treatment. Her condition was unavailable as of publication time.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Prince Street along the two-block stretch of Prince between King and Harper streets. Police got multiple reports about the gunfire and found the woman who had been wounded in a vehicle that had come to a stop on Prince between Harper and Ellis Street. White could not say, due to the early stage of the investigation, whether the woman had been driving that vehicle or was an occupant in it.

In an initial radio dispatch about the gunfire, a dispatcher told police: “20 shots heard, people screaming heard.” Whoever was responsible for the shooting was gone when police arrived. No arrests have been made.

As of about 7:40 p.m., police remained in the area talking with witnesses and trying to locate surveillance cameras that might have recorded the shooting.

Just before 8 p.m., a Berkeley police officer speaking over the radio said he had reviewed audio of the shooting and heard 17 shots fired within about 20 seconds.

Shortly after publication, South Berkeley City Councilmember Ben Bartlett told Berkeleyside he went to Prince Street on Wednesday night to try to find out what had happened and to speak with neighbors there. Bartlett said he was told multiple people — including a child — had been in the vehicle when the shooting happened.

“A woman was gravely injured,” he said. “My prayers go out to the victim and her family.”

The police “have a number of leads already,” he said.

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.

One local resident, writing in the Berkeleyside comments, described the shooting Wednesday: “I live just a block away. The shots were in such quick succession (more of a burst than a succession of shots – except for the last few), that I was certain it had to be fireworks, or at least seriously hoped it was fireworks. There was a female loudly screaming immediately afterwards, and again I was hoping that it was either drunk people cheering, or some mentally ill person yelling at the people with the fireworks, but now I’m left with the reality it quite possibly was the screams of the critically injured victim.”

Prince Street between King and Harper is closed during the investigation, police said in a Nixle alert at 7:30 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call BPD’s Homicide Detail at 510-981-5741.

Gunfire has been on the rise in Berkeley in recent years: In 2018, the city had 20 shootings. Last year there were 28.

There have been more than 30 shootings in Berkeley in 2020, which more than two months to go before the year’s end. Three people have been killed and at least 11 have been wounded in these incidents.

Last year, one person was killed and three people were wounded.

Berkeleyside updated this story after publication due to the developing nature of events.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.