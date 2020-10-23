The East Bay Regional Park District will close 11 local parks from Sunday, Oct. 25, through Monday, Oct. 26, due to extreme weather and fire dangers, the district announced Friday.

The following parks will be temporarily closed:

Anthony Chabot Regional Park (including Anthony Chabot campground)

Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve

Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve

Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area

Lake Chabot Regional Park

Leona Canyon Open Space Regional Preserve

Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park

Roberts Regional Recreation Area

Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve

Tilden Regional Park

Wildcat Canyon Regional Park (including Alvarado Park)

The district warned that a “20-year wind event” is expected to hit the Bay Area starting Sunday. “Fire danger will be extreme due to expected high winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation,” read the release. “High winds also cause falling trees and branches, which can cause injury.

Visit EBRPD website for more park info.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch from Sunday 4 p.m. to Monday 10 a.m. for the North and East Bay, as well as the Peninsula and Coast, Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley and Santa Cruz County.

Residents are advised not to enter any East Bay Regional Parks during the closure. Anyone entering parks will be subject to citation or arrest for violation of the Park District’s Ordinance 38.

High fire risk and social distancing have closed local parks several times this year. The park district closed ten of its parks on Oct. 14, and most of its parks in late August as wildfires burned across much of the state, and the popular Point Isabel dog park was closed in April and June to comply with state and county shelter-in-place orders.

Turnouts along Grizzly Peak Boulevard have also been blocked off in a multi-jurisdictional effort to prevent people from gathering and setting off fireworks during fire season. Berkeley, Oakland and UC Berkeley responded to resident complaints of risky activity at the popular overlook in September and have placed tape, barriers and signs preventing visitors from congregating at the vista spots.