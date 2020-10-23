Police offer $50,000 reward to help solve Sereinat’e Henderson’s murder

The Berkeley Police Department announced a $50,000 reward Friday to help find the killer of Sereinat’e Henderson.

Henderson, who was just 19 years old, was two months pregnant at the time of her death. The young woman was already a mother: She was in a car with her baby boy and several other relatives when someone in another vehicle opened fire on them Wednesday night.

Police will grant the reward in exchange for “information leading to the arrest and conviction of all responsible suspects in the recent murder of Sereinat’e Henderson on Prince Street.”

Police said they found Henderson unresponsive in a vehicle on Prince near Ellis Street after getting multiple reports of gunfire there just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

“There may be individuals who have information about this crime and we are asking for the public’s help,” police said in the statement Friday. “Even the smallest detail could be critical in solving this crime.”

The Berkeley Police Department asks anyone with information to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 510-981-5741 or BPD’s 24-hour non-emergency number at 510-981-5900.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.