Sit List: 5 things to do online or in-person in Berkeley during COVID-19

GRATEFUL DEAD We can all use that Grateful Dead whimsy and cheer. This Saturday and Sunday, join the Berkeley community in celebrating the Grateful Day Fest both from Telegraph Avenue and your home. On Saturday, you can stroll along Telegraph Avenue from Durant to Haste to check out your favorite vendors and businesses while observing social distancing. Then you can enjoy the fest virtually on Sunday, where they will live stream performances by Grateful Dead Tribute bands. Sunday’s lineup includes the Grateful Gathering, Erica Jeski and Mike Meager, Paul Scannell’s Stream of Consciousness, Stu Allen, and Feinstein and Friends. Groove, move, and take a breath because “One way or another, this darkness got to give.” Outside market is Saturday, Oct 24. 12-5 p.m. on Telegraph Avenue from Durant to Haste. Virtual concert is on Oct. 25., 1-7 p.m.

CHINESE OPERA Do you love opera? This week, you can learn about Chinese Opera, also known as Classical Chinese drama, which is quite different from Western operas. Join this webinar, Decoding Chinese Opera, hosted by the Berkeley Public Library and presented by Bay Area theatre director and designer Jon Wai-keung Lowe. You’ll learn about the conventions of staging, visual cues, musical instruments, melodies, and rap in this art form. You’ll learn to appreciate and enjoy this cultural gem, which has been recognized by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage. Listen and learn about this unique art form. Saturday, Oct. 24. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free.

HALLOWEEN PRIZE It’s that haunted time of year. While Halloween will be a little different this year, it can still be fun. Fourth Street is offering a Halloween experience peppered with some DIY to keep everyone safe. Starting on Friday, Oct. 23, kids can come to Fourth Street in costume, pose in front of their favorite store or landmark, and get their picture taken by their parents or a guardian. Then you can send the photo to Fourth Street via their website and they will send you special prize in the mail. Grab a memento and a prize, and wish yourself a Happy Halloween! Photo program runs from Oct. 23-Oct. 31.

BOOK HARVEST Calling all book lovers! In these strange times, there’s nothing more comforting than curling up and entering into the world of a book. Heyday Books, an independent nonprofit bookseller based in Berkeley, is hosting its 14th annual Heyday Harvest. This year, the Harvest is honoring Greg Sarris, author and Chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, and Innosanto Nagara, children’s author, activist, and artist. The Harvest will also feature a special recognition of California’s independent booksellers. Jump on Crowdcast and join this celebration of community-appreciating, culturally-engaging books, booksellers, and authors. Sunday, Oct. 25. Main event runs from 5-6:30 p.m. General admission is $20.

ECOTOPIA NOW Ecotopia is the title of the 1975 blockbuster novel by Ernest Callenbach that offers futuristic visions of an ecological utopia. Ecotopia 2050 is a speaker series and book club hosted by the Ecology Center that draws on the theme of Callenbach’s novel, applying its scenarios to modern-day life. This week, the theme is Ecotopia and the Future of Food. Ecology Center Executive Director Martin Bourque and visionary author and journalist Michael Pollan will discuss the novel’s production system that utilized agroecology and sewage, analyze what has come true, and talk about the future of farming. Join in this exciting and relevant discussion of a future that is built on a healthy, sustainable, and just food production. Thursday, October 29, 7:00-8:30 p.m. Starts at $20 per episode.