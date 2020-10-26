Police in southwest Berkeley responded to gunfire at Ashby Avenue and Dohr Street just before 1 p.m. Monday.

According to preliminary reports, which have not been confirmed, the shooter may have fired 10 shots at Ashby and Dohr, then ran south on Acton.

Police have found no victims, but several vehicles were reportedly struck by gunfire, police said over the radio.

Berkeleyside has asked police for details and will update this report when more information becomes available.

Berkeley police officers remain in the area canvassing for witnesses.