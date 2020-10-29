Voters can walk, roll or drive by to drop off their ballots at a pop-up ballot “drop stop” in downtown Berkeley on Thursday and Friday, the Alameda County registrar of voters has announced.

Berkeley’s ballot drop stop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29-30 at 2111 Martin Luther King Jr. Way (at Center Street), outside the YMCA-PG&E Teen Center. The navy pop-up tent is set up on the east side of the street (on northbound MLK) and is well marked with orange cones and a huge vertical banner.

The drop stop, which has been making the rounds as part of a “tour” around Alameda County, is a drive-through, no-contact voting option where residents can turn in their ballots, the city of Albany explained when the drop stop team popped up there earlier this week. County outreach workers run the drop stop and can answer voter questions about the election and their ballots.

A no-contact drive-up voting station is also set up at the registrar of voters office in downtown Oakland; see other drop stop locations and hours on the county website.

There are also six ballot drop box locations in Berkeley and, starting Saturday, 100 early-voting locations will open in Alameda County. Nine are in Berkeley.

Voters can see a map of ballot boxes, find accessible voting locations and track their ballot on the Alameda County registrar of voters website.

Shout out to Alameda County’s @ACVOTE! Their drive thru ballot drop off at the Rene C Davidson Courthouse was quick, friendly, and they were ready with official credentials the moment I rolled down my window and asked, “This an OFFICIAL drop box, right??? 🤨” pic.twitter.com/kg5Ry1Yx5o — Brendon Fong (@rtcfilm) October 17, 2020

