Oakland police investigate homicide on Grizzly Peak

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday in the 2400 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard.

Several readers have asked Berkeleyside to find out what is happening.

“Cops and Crime scene unit on Grizzly Peak on turnout close to motorcycle viewing point. They were there around 10am and still there at 12pm. Anything to report?” one reader wrote. “Driving on Grizzly Peak about 11 am today, half a dozen police cars and a coroner’s van parked by one of the lookouts,” wrote another.

The University of California Police Department put out an email notice just before 9:50 a.m. to alert community members about the incident: “Police activity at Grizzly Peak. AVOID THE AREA until further notice.” UCPD did not initially say what type of investigation was happening, but later said it was a homicide.

When Berkeleyside reached UCPD, the department said it could not provide much information about the Grizzly Peak homicide: “We are in communication with the Oakland Police Department. At this time, OPD will be the primary agency handling the homicide investigation. Please contact the OPD PIO for further information.”

Berkeleyside has asked OPD for a statement.

At 1:20 p.m., UCPD said Grizzly Peak is now open.

If the Oakland Police Department provides additional information, Berkeleyside will share it here.