A mother on Idaho Street in southwest Berkeley was reading to her 11-year-old daughter in bed Thursday night when gunfire penetrated the wall of their apartment and struck the ceiling above their heads, authorities report.

The gunfire hit so close, police said, drywall from the ceiling fell onto the woman and girl in bed.

The gunfire was reported just before 9:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Idaho Street, near Harmon Street, said Lt. Kevin Reece of the Berkeley Police Department.

Two bullets struck the apartment building, entered the woman’s wall and hit her ceiling, said Reece. No one was wounded and no arrests have been made.

It may be the third shooting in Berkeley this week. On Monday, someone shot up numerous vehicles on Dohr Street and Ashby Avenue around 1 p.m. On Thursday, a man who had been shot walked into Alta Bates asking for help; he didn’t tell police exactly what happened, but he may have been shot on Blake Street in West Berkeley, according to preliminary information.

Gun violence has been on the rise this year: Berkeley has had more than 30 shootings in 2020, which killed four people and wounded at least 10 others.

In 2018, Berkeley had 20 shootings. Last year there were 28, wounding three people and killing one.

Police ask anyone with information about the Idaho Street gunfire to call BPD’s Homicide Detail at 510-981-5741.

