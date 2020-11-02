Luc had an enthusiasm for service and a passion for the sea. His gregarious nature earned him a place in the hearts of all whom he met.

Luc McSweeney Maheu: Aug. 10, 1986 – Oct. 14, 2020

Luc McSweeney Maheu was born the second child of Paul and Lillian Maheu on Aug. 10, 1986 at Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley, CA. An alumnus of the School of the Madeleine, Berkeley High School and the California Maritime Academy class of 2008, Luc worked tirelessly to pursue his lifelong passion for the sea.

Perhaps his love of knotwork began with his time as a Boy Scout, during which he served as a counselor at Camp Wolfeboro in the High Sierra, and finally attained the rank of Eagle in 2004. The Scouts instilled in Luc an enthusiasm for service that took him to the Hyde St. Pier, where he volunteered regularly with his family. A championship wrestler at Berkeley High, he also raced CFJs with the BHS Sailing Team.

Early on, Luc chose the life of the sea and, upon graduation from the California Maritime Academy, he worked variously for Crowley Maritime, Kirby Offshore Marine and, lastly, with AmNav Maritime Services. Tugboats were his specialty, and he worked vessel assist in the Gulf of Alaska to Valdeze, in transit in Hawaii and, latterly, towing fuel barges from Tacoma to Juno through the Inside Passage.

A long-time member of the Pt. San Pablo Yacht Club, most recently serving as Director, and the Master Mariners Benevolent Association of San Francisco California, Luc’s gregarious nature and “fraternité” earned him a place in the hearts of all whom he met.

His lifelong dream of owning and operating a schooner was finally fulfilled when he purchased the Pinky Schooner Tiger, thus beginning his private seafaring venture which became Tiller and Gaff. As the proprietor of Tiller and Gaff, Luc crafted bespoke marlinspike tools and ran private charters in the San Francisco Bay. Carrying his dream eastward to his New England ancestral roots, Luc added another vessel to his fleet in the form of a Murray Peterson-designed brigantine, Lyra.

Luc is predeceased by his wife, Alison Brooke Maheu, and is survived by his father, mother, brother Leo, sister Lillian, fiancée Lauren Pressler, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, extended family, shipmates, and friends.

Luc was a multifaceted, highly skilled and talented teller of tall tales. A true man of the sea, he will live on in our hearts and stories forever.

Safe and sound ashore again…

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.