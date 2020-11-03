30 things you might not know about Berkeley’s election

How much have real estate groups poured into the election? How about firefighter unions? Which candidates is the actor Danny Glover backing?

30 things you might not know about Berkeley’s elections:

Amount real estate groups have spent to defeat City Councilmember Cheryl Davila, who is running for reelection in District 2: $41,958 Amount unions have spent supporting Davila: $14,180 Amount an independent expenditure group has spent to promote the D2 campaigns of Terry Taplin and Alex Sharenko: $19,900 Amount firefighter unions and some City Council members have expended in support of Measure FF: $86,305 Amount real estate interests have spent to elect the rent board slate of Bahman Ahmadi, Dan McDunn, Soulmaz Panahi, Wendy Saenz Hood Neufeld,and Pawel Moldenhawer: $107,516 Amount a Sacramento-based PR firm has spent to support that rent board slate: $30,000 Amount independent expenditure groups have spent to support opposing rent board slate: $0 Amount the city of Berkeley has paid in matching campaign funds: $294,264 Number of mass mailings Mayor Jesse Arreguín has done: 1 Number of mass mailings Wayne Hsiung, mayoral candidate, has done: 6 Number of mass mailings Aidan Hill, mayoral candidate, has done: 1 Number of Berkeley donors who have given more than $50 to Hsiung in 2020: 400 Number of Berkeley donors who have given more than $50 to Arreguín in 2020: 404 Number of Berkeley donors who gave more than $50 to Arreguín in 2019: 316 Number of $50+ donors who gave to Arreguín in 2020: 600 Number of $50+ donors who gave to Hsiung in 2020: 1,146 Amount Arreguín has loaned to his own campaign: $15,000 Amount Arreguín had spent by Oct. 17 on his campaign: $83,441 Amount Hsiung had spent by Oct. 17 on his campaign: $105,501 Amount Hill had spent by Oct. 17: $12,641 Number of mailers D6 City Councilmember Susan Wengraf sent out: 5 Number of mailers Richard Illgen, candidate for D6, sent out: 9 Amount of money City Councilmember Sophie Hahn had raised by Oct. 17: $52,637 Amount of money Todd Andrew, candidate for D5, had raised by Oct 17: $3,836 Amount of money Darwin Paul Picklesimer, candidate for D5, had raised by Oct 17: $1,889 Number of Berkeley candidates Danny Glover, the actor and activist, has endorsed (Cheryl Davila, Wayne Hsiung and Ben Bartlett): 3 Number of ballot drop boxes in Berkeley: 6 Number of voting centers in Berkeley: 11 Time the polls open: 7 a.m. Time the polls close: 8 p.m. Number of election opinion pieces published on Berkeleyside: 43

How Berkeleyside compiled this data: We reviewed the campaign finance forms filed with the city of Berkeley; we went to the City Clerk’s office to look at the campaign mailers and the mass mailer index; we crunched numbers from NetFile, the city’s election database; and we reviewed candidates’ endorsement pages.

Frances Dinkelspiel is co-founder and executive editor of Berkeleyside.