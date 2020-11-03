30 things you might not know about Berkeley’s election

30 things you might not know about Berkeley’s elections:
- Amount real estate groups have spent to defeat City Councilmember Cheryl Davila, who is running for reelection in District 2: $41,958
- Amount unions have spent supporting Davila: $14,180
- Amount an independent expenditure group has spent to promote the D2 campaigns of Terry Taplin and Alex Sharenko: $19,900
- Amount firefighter unions and some City Council members have expended in support of Measure FF: $86,305
- Amount real estate interests have spent to elect the rent board slate of Bahman Ahmadi, Dan McDunn, Soulmaz Panahi, Wendy Saenz Hood Neufeld,and Pawel Moldenhawer: $107,516
- Amount a Sacramento-based PR firm has spent to support that rent board slate: $30,000
- Amount independent expenditure groups have spent to support opposing rent board slate: $0
- Amount the city of Berkeley has paid in matching campaign funds: $294,264
- Number of mass mailings Mayor Jesse Arreguín has done: 1
- Number of mass mailings Wayne Hsiung, mayoral candidate, has done: 6
- Number of mass mailings Aidan Hill, mayoral candidate, has done: 1
- Number of Berkeley donors who have given more than $50 to Hsiung in 2020: 400
- Number of Berkeley donors who have given more than $50 to Arreguín in 2020: 404
- Number of Berkeley donors who gave more than $50 to Arreguín in 2019: 316
- Number of $50+ donors who gave to Arreguín in 2020: 600
- Number of $50+ donors who gave to Hsiung in 2020: 1,146
- Amount Arreguín has loaned to his own campaign: $15,000
- Amount Arreguín had spent by Oct. 17 on his campaign: $83,441
- Amount Hsiung had spent by Oct. 17 on his campaign: $105,501
- Amount Hill had spent by Oct. 17: $12,641
- Number of mailers D6 City Councilmember Susan Wengraf sent out: 5
- Number of mailers Richard Illgen, candidate for D6, sent out: 9
- Amount of money City Councilmember Sophie Hahn had raised by Oct. 17: $52,637
- Amount of money Todd Andrew, candidate for D5, had raised by Oct 17: $3,836
- Amount of money Darwin Paul Picklesimer, candidate for D5, had raised by Oct 17: $1,889
- Number of Berkeley candidates Danny Glover, the actor and activist, has endorsed (Cheryl Davila, Wayne Hsiung and Ben Bartlett): 3
- Number of ballot drop boxes in Berkeley: 6
- Number of voting centers in Berkeley: 11
- Time the polls open: 7 a.m.
- Time the polls close: 8 p.m.
- Number of election opinion pieces published on Berkeleyside: 43
How Berkeleyside compiled this data: We reviewed the campaign finance forms filed with the city of Berkeley; we went to the City Clerk’s office to look at the campaign mailers and the mass mailer index; we crunched numbers from NetFile, the city’s election database; and we reviewed candidates’ endorsement pages.
Frances Dinkelspiel is co-founder and executive editor of Berkeleyside.