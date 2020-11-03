City

30 things you might not know about Berkeley’s election

How much have real estate groups poured into the election? How about firefighter unions? Which candidates is the actor Danny Glover backing?

By Frances Dinkelspiel
30 things you might not know about Berkeley’s elections:

  1. Amount real estate groups have spent to defeat City Councilmember Cheryl Davila, who is running for reelection in District 2: $41,958
  2. Amount unions have spent supporting Davila: $14,180
  3. Amount an independent expenditure group has spent to promote the D2 campaigns of Terry Taplin and Alex Sharenko: $19,900
  4. Amount firefighter unions and some City Council members have expended in support of Measure FF: $86,305
  5. Amount real estate interests have spent to elect the rent board slate of Bahman Ahmadi, Dan McDunn, Soulmaz Panahi, Wendy Saenz Hood Neufeld,and Pawel Moldenhawer: $107,516
  6. Amount a Sacramento-based PR firm has spent to support that rent board slate: $30,000
  7. Amount independent expenditure groups have spent to support opposing rent board slate: $0
  8. Amount the city of Berkeley has paid in matching campaign funds: $294,264
  9. Number of mass mailings Mayor Jesse Arreguín has done: 1
  10. Number of mass mailings Wayne Hsiung, mayoral candidate, has done: 6
  11. Number of mass mailings Aidan Hill, mayoral candidate, has done: 1
  12. Number of Berkeley donors who have given more than $50 to Hsiung in 2020: 400
  13. Number of Berkeley donors who have given more than $50 to Arreguín in 2020: 404
  14. Number of Berkeley donors who gave more than $50 to Arreguín in 2019: 316
  15. Number of $50+ donors who gave to Arreguín in 2020: 600
  16. Number of $50+ donors who gave to Hsiung in 2020: 1,146
  17. Amount Arreguín has loaned to his own campaign: $15,000
  18. Amount Arreguín had spent by Oct. 17 on his campaign: $83,441
  19. Amount Hsiung had spent by Oct. 17 on his campaign: $105,501
  20. Amount Hill had spent by Oct. 17: $12,641
  21. Number of mailers D6 City Councilmember Susan Wengraf sent out: 5
  22. Number of mailers Richard Illgen, candidate for D6, sent out: 9
  23. Amount of money City Councilmember Sophie Hahn had raised by Oct. 17: $52,637
  24. Amount of money Todd Andrew, candidate for D5, had raised by Oct 17: $3,836
  25. Amount of money Darwin Paul Picklesimer, candidate for D5, had raised by Oct 17: $1,889
  26. Number of Berkeley candidates Danny Glover, the actor and activist, has endorsed (Cheryl Davila, Wayne Hsiung and Ben Bartlett): 3
  27. Number of ballot drop boxes in Berkeley: 6
  28. Number of voting centers in Berkeley: 11
  29. Time the polls open: 7 a.m.
  30. Time the polls close: 8 p.m.
  31. Number of election opinion pieces published on Berkeleyside: 43

How Berkeleyside compiled this data: We reviewed the campaign finance forms filed with the city of Berkeley; we went to the City Clerk’s office to look at the campaign mailers and the mass mailer index; we crunched numbers from NetFile, the city’s election database; and we reviewed candidates’ endorsement pages. 

Frances Dinkelspiel is co-founder and executive editor of Berkeleyside. Email: frances@berkeleyside.com.

