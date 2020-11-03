Berkeley’s 2020 election results for all the candidates and measures: We’ll keep them updated throughout the night. We expect the first figures around 8:30 p.m.

In the Nov. 3, 2020, election, Berkeley voters will choose the city’s mayor and four City Council members, select two new School Board commissioners and five rent board members, and consider eight ballot measures related to everything from emergency preparedness to council member salaries. Scroll down to see Berkeley’s 2020 election results for all the candidates and measures. Don’t miss Berkeleyside’s election night blog for more granular coverage.

Mayoral race: Berkeley’s 2020 election results

Berkeley City Council District 2

Berkeley City Council District 3

Berkeley City Council District 5

Berkeley City Council District 6

Berkeley School Board (2 seats)

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board (5 seats)

Berkeley ballot measures

As of the morning of Election Day, 78,897 ballots had been issued in Berkeley and 53,072 ballots had been returned. The vote-by-mail return rate for the entire city was 67%. Overall turnout four years ago was 78% citywide, and it was expected to be much higher in 2020.

Alameda County Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis has 17 days after the election to tally any ballots postmarked by Election Day. He said he expects to have the bulk of the mail-in ballots sent prior to Election Day counted Tuesday night. Those numbers make up the first batch of results that are released. Historically, mail-in ballot numbers are available within about 30 minutes after polls close.

After those figures come out, Dupuis said, there will be more regular updates than there have been in prior years. In the past, hours sometimes passed between the first results and subsequent reports from election officials.

Dupuis told Berkeleyside updates should be available hourly on election night; the counting will continue into the ballots cast in person on Election Day are tallied. (Mail-in ballots dropped off at voting centers aren’t counted until later.)

Bookmark this post for Berkeley’s 2020 election results. See Berkeleyside’s live blog for news and updates on Election Day 2020. See results on the Alameda County registrar of voters website.