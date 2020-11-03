What’s happening at Berkeley voting centers? Where can you find the latest election results after the polls close? We have it all here on Berkeleyside.









































5:40 p.m.

Bookmark this live blog for Berkeley news, updates and election results on Election Day 2020.

Our reporter, Eden Teller, talked to Dalton Steele (below) at the Northbrae voting center this evening. Steele voted in person because he never got his mail-in ballot (even though he registered twice). It was his first time voting in Berkeley (last election, his ballot got sent to his parents in Riverside County and he didn’t get to vote). “It’s stressful, it’s a lot,” he said about the election. Steele’s family is pretty conservative and talking about politics is hard. “It’s very polarizing,” he said. At the same time, he encourages people to work across differences and listen to each other: “No one’s ever had their mind changed by being punched in the face,” he said. He’s pansexual and worried about LGBTQ marriage rights. “Knowing that’s really in jeopardy is really terrifying.”

Andre Julien and Karen Jackson, above, longtime Berkeleyans and self-described “election junkies,” were also at the Northbrae voting center. They voted in person because it’s tradition and because, “we’re especially motivated this year,” said Julien. Their son, who is 19, voted for the first time earlier today. The couple have a map of the U.S. to fill in at home to keep track of senate races. “None is this will work without the senate,” said Jackson. Said Julien: “I’m looking forward to a democratic win, get some more sleep”

5:30 p.m.

On this important day…

At a time like this, when so much is at stake both nationally and locally, we hope you agree that an independent, nonprofit newsroom like Berkeleyside, and all the local reporting and information we provide to you year-round, is not only vital to a healthy democracy, but also valuable to you on a daily basis. As a matter of principle, because we believe everyone in our community deserves to be kept informed with accurate, trustworthy reporting, Berkeleyside’s journalism is free to all readers.

We depend on members to sustain our work. If you can, support our journalism with a tax-deductible donation.

Support Berkeleyside

5:20 p.m.

The Berkeleyside team would love to hear from readers today and tonight. What are you seeing at Berkeley voting centers? How are you watching the results? Are you hoping to hold an election party, virtual or otherwise? Please use the tips form to send in your thoughts, photos, videos and feedback.

4:23 p.m.

Some more dispatches from our reporters in the field today…

Maitime Galeros, 24 (above), came to the Ed Roberts Campus voting center to vote in person wearing a cheetah onesie. A Davis native, Galeros has been living in Berkeley for five years and said she prefers voting in person.

Hasti McCarthy (above), was born and raised in the East Bay, and voted in person today because she had a name change and her ballot came with her old name, so she wanted “to be certain that it was all valid I decided to vote in person”. She was really impressed by the cleanliness of the voting station, and surprised that there was no line but figured many people have already voted. “I’m so hopeful that Trump will not be in the White House anymore but I’m also very actively a local voter,” she said. Asked about how the election was making her feel, she shed a tear or two. “We’re so lucky to do something like this, it’s a privilege,” she said. “I’m a woman of color who gets to vote and I don’t feel like anyone’s trying to take that away from me, and I’m one of the lucky ones.”

Remesha Dorsey (above) has lived in the East Bay her whole life, and usually votes with her mom and grandma at the Sojourner Truth retirement home, but that polling location is now closed. Her family owned the Dorsey’s Locker bar on Shattuck Avenue. Dorsey brought her son, daughter and niece (all adults) to vote at Ed Roberts campus today, and wore an American flag visor for the occasion. “For years we’ve been doing this as a family,” she said.

Prophet Sarhim, 54 (above), was born in Oakland and lives in Berkeley. He said he likes Berkeley because it’s very politically conscious. He said he voted in person today because, “I want to make sure my vote gets counted.” He’s paying attention to both the local and national elections, but said, “the local is very important because it affects our community.” Sarhim works for Lao Family Community Development, helping formerly incarcerated people with reentry, and wants to help them register and vote. “When they return from prison they are taxpayers,” he said. “None of that taxation without representation — they paid their debt to society.”

Dorretta Smith, 50 (above), voted in person at the Ed Roberts Campus, because she always does. “It makes me feel empowered,” she said. Smith has two young adult kids, and she said it was like “pulling teeth” to get them to fill out their ballots. “They felt like I did when I was younger, like [their] vote doesn’t matter. You have the opportunity to have a voice and if you give that up, that’s on you.”

3:45 p.m.

Voting center on University and 10th in Berkeley. According to one of the volunteers, it was really slow the past few days but a lot busier today, especially during 11-1 (lunch hour). They anticipate more folks between 5-8 tonight. @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/IA8IAwwarZ — Jenny Wong Yes on 15! 王儷蓉 (@JennyTheAuditor) November 3, 2020

3:30 p.m.

Several businesses in Berkeley have boarded up their façades, presumably fearing demonstrations tonight — whether celebratory or in protest mode — that could lead to vandalism. So far our reporters have spotted covered windows at Wells Fargo, USE Credit Union, WeWork, Mobile Kangaroo, Bank of America and Sweetgreen downtown, as well as at Craft & Grapes at Telegraph Avenue and Blake Street. The city of Berkeley’s Office of Economic Development sent a note today to the Berkeley Business District Network citing “concerns across the nation that election results may result in protests, regardless of the outcome.” The city advised merchants to take appropriate precautions, if appropriate, and said the Berkeley Police were “actively monitoring the situation,” and that they were “not aware of any events focused on Berkeley at this time.”

2:20 p.m.

Meet your Berkeley Election Day reporting team (above). Along with staffers Frances, Emilie, Supriya and myself (Tracey), we are joined this year by contributing reporter Eden Teller (proud Berkeley High class of 2013 who has previously interned with Berkeleyside not once, but twice), and contributing photojournalist Pete Rosos, who’s worked with us for going on a decade. We’re out and about in town talking to voters, reading the tips coming in from readers, monitoring social media and, later, of course, we’ll be watching and reporting on the results as they come in.

This isn’t our first rodeo: we’ve provided live coverage to Berkeleyans since 2012. And it always works best when you, out in the community, share your photos, observations and reports. Do so by using our tips form.

2 p.m.

On this important day…

1:45 p.m.

Emilie here to report that Berkeley has had a strong mail-in voting effort and is slightly ahead of Alameda County in terms of ballot returns. As of Election Day, 67% of Berkeley’s ballots had been received by the registrar of voters office, compared to 64% for the county.

Nearly 80,000 Berkeley ballots have been issued and 53,000 of those are already in. In 2016, about 65,400 ballots were cast, for a turnout of 78%. District 5 — North Berkeley — already had a 78% return rate as of Election Day. See details about ballot returns for all the Berkeley City Council districts on our map, which we’re updating daily.

1 p.m.

Hi folks, Tracey here kicking off this live Election Day blog with reports about what was going on Tuesday morning at a couple of voting stations in Berkeley. Our intrepid contributing reporter Eden Teller, and contributing photographer Pete Rosos, visited Berkeley High and then the Ed Roberts Campus where, they said, they saw a steady trickle of people voting in person.

Kimberly Jean showed up at the Berkeley High voting station around 10 a.m. with her young son, Rielee. She voted at the BHS gym and dropped off her 76-year-old mom’s ballot, too, because her mother didn’t want to leave the house. The family has been in Berkeley since the 1880s! Voting was quick and easy, she said. She said she voted in person because she values the experience: “I just really enjoy the feeling of not just putting a ballot in the mail but doing my civic duty and thanking the poll workers.”

Over at the Ed Roberts Campus voting center, Jeff Taylor (above), who lives in North Oakland and works in Berkeley as a social worker for adults with severe and persistent mental illness, said he voted in person because he was behind in filling out his ballot and wanted to be sure to get it in. Taylor says he will take some time off work after the election because the pandemic, social justice protests and so on are weighing on him.

“Having to hold all of that for everybody makes me feel like I have to take some time for myself,” he told Berkeleyside’s Eden Teller. “I’m trying to be hopeful, I’m looking for change at the very top. I’m anxious and apprehensive.”

See complete 2020 Berkeley election updates on Berkeleyside

Meanwhile, Todd and Rebecca Matthews (pictured below), who have lived in Berkeley for 10 years, were also at the Ed Roberts Campus to vote. They took the opportunity to film Rebecca twirling around in front of the ballot drop box for a quick “get out the vote” TikTok post.

The Berkeleyside team would love to hear from readers throughout Election Day and night. What are you seeing at Berkeley voting centers? How are you watching the results? Please use the tips form to send in your thoughts, photos, videos and feedback. We are sharing 2020 Berkeley election updates here throughout the day.