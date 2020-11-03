Berkeley police investigate gunfire in South Berkeley

Police have found no victims, but numerous vehicles appear to have been struck.

Berkeley police are investigating gunfire at Sacramento and Russell streets, authorities report.

Police have found no victims, but numerous vehicles appear to have been struck during the incident, said Officer Byron White, BPD spokesman. Some of the vehicle windows were shot out.

The gunfire call came in just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Police have notified local hospitals but had found no one who had been hurt as of publication time.

“Officers are still out there trying to figure out what happened,” White said.

Berkeley has had an estimated 36 shootings in 2020. Gunfire has been on the rise in Berkeley for three years running.

Berkeleyside will update this post if additional information becomes available.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.