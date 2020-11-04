Elizabeth Echols wins East Bay parks director race

Having secured 65% of the cast votes, incumbent Elizabeth Echols has handily won the race for director of East Bay Regional Park Board Ward 1, which includes Berkeley. Her opponent, Norman La Force, received 34% of the votes cast.

Echols was appointed to the park board in January 2020 after former director Whitney Dotson retired. La Force was also in that pool of potential appointees, he told Berkeleyside.

Berkeley residents voted alongside the other members of Ward 1, which stretches from Berkeley in the south to Pinole and El Sobrante in the north. There were 35,431 votes cast in the park board race, with 51 votes for write-in candidates. Echols received 23,167 votes; La Force received 12,213.

EBRPD is the largest regional park system in the country and includes parks like Tilden and Point Isabel.