Berkeleyans take to the streets to celebrate the Biden-Harris victory

The joy over the Biden-Harris victory was palpable Saturday morning as people honked car horns, danced, yelled and clapped in celebration.

Almost immediately after CNN called the presidency for Joe Biden, meaning Kamala Harris would be vice-president, Berkeleyans took to the streets to celebrate.

Not only did it mean that the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump would end, it meant that Harris, who spent much of her first 12 years in Berkeley, would make history as the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first Indian-American woman to be vice-president. It is the highest position a woman has ever held in the U.S.’ 244-year history.

A number of people made a pilgrimage of sorts to the Bancroft Way house that Harris lived in as a child and chalked out congratulatory messages on the sidewalk.

Congratulations Madame Vice President ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩!! Love from your #Berkeley CA neighbourhood ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SRbYmhzajV — Abby Friedman (@Friedman4Abby) November 7, 2020

People honked horns, rang bells, and made noise.

There was literal dancing in the streets, too.

Street party on Berryman in North Berkeley @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/XkPEkdGBXL — Darrell Owens (@IDoTheThinking) November 7, 2020

Artist R. Black was at Shotgun Players to paint an advertisement for the theater group’s 30th anniversary when he heard the news, and decided to add another quick message to the theater’s facade on Ashby Avenue( at MLK). Onlookers took selfies with the mural.

President Trump has never been popular in Berkeley. In the 2016 election, he garnered 3.2% of the vote compared to Jill Stein’s 4.6% and Hillary Clinton’s 90.4%, Rob Wrenn wrote in the Daily Planet. Just 10 days after he took office, the first of a number of street battles that would consume Berkeley for much of 2017 happened.