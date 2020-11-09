Fire underway at Berkeley homeless encampment near Seabreeze

Firefighters are working to control a blaze that broke out Monday morning at the West Berkeley homeless encampment near the Seabreeze market.

The encampment is located at University Avenue west of the freeway near the University off-ramp, said Assistant Berkeley Fire Chief Keith May.

No injuries have been reported to firefighters or community members from the fire, May said, but one person reportedly had a leg injury that was unrelated to the morning’s events.

May said it was too soon to say what may have caused the homeless encampment fire near the Seabreeze, but that three engines are on scene working to control it. Generally a fire this size would only require two engines, he said, but there are no hydrants in the area, so the extra engine will help shuttle water to the scene.

The fire was reported at 10:49 a.m. and the first engine arrived at 10:56 a.m., May said.

Police also responded to help with traffic control in the area. No information was immediately available about road closures, but Berkeleyside will share those details when they become available.

