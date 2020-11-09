Woman arrested on suspicion of setting fire to tarp atop parked RV

Police arrested a 35-year-old woman early Monday morning after she reportedly set a neighbor’s tent on fire on Second Street in northwest Berkeley.

Police arrested a 35-year-old woman on Second Street in northwest Berkeley early Monday morning after she reportedly set ablaze a tarp on the roof of her neighbor’s RV while he slept.

Police and firefighters were called to Second Street near Page Street just before 6:25 a.m. and found the tarp burning, said Officer Byron White, Berkeley police spokesman.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and, soon after, authorities were told that a woman who slept in a tent nearby had been the one to start the fire, White said.

Officers found that woman, identified as Kim Johnson, and arrested her on suspicion of felony arson.

The man in the RV told police he had woken up and discovered the fire and attempted to put it out while someone else called BFD.

Authorities said Johnson and the man knew each prior to Monday’s fire.

Johnson remained in custody at Berkeley Jail as of publication time, according to court records online, and was scheduled for arraignment Thursday at the East County Hall of Justice.

She was being held with a bail of 2 cents, according to records online.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.