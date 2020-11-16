Where to get Thanksgiving pies in Berkeley and Oakland

Thanksgiving celebrations will be a little different this year, but pie should always be on the table.

We might not be having the usual feasts and gatherings with friends and family this year, but that doesn’t mean we should break the tradition of ending the Thanksgiving meal with a slice of pie. (Sorry, L.A. Times, pie is not canceled this year — at least not at my house.) And while some of us have continued to diligently quarantine bake, for the rest of us — the baking fatigued — there are plenty of bakeries, restaurants, cafes and pop-ups in Berkeley and Oakland that are happily dedicated to do the deed for us. Sadly, this year, we have one less pie option; due to the constraints of COVID-19 protocols, the Cheese Board will not be making pies this year. Fortunately, there are still many others to choose from, and with a good variety of flavors and fillings, too. Just be sure to place your order ASAP for the best selection and optimal pickup times.

Berkeley

ACT CATERING It’s true, ACT Catering is in Emeryville, but its owner Kristine Seinsch owns and operates Jazzcaffe in downtown Berkeley, of which many of our readers are fonds fans and have missed since it’s been closed. On top of that, ACT’s Thanksgiving dessert is a unique offering that might be too intriguing to pass up: bright purple, vegan and gluten-free ube pie ($40). The crust is made with Blue Willow’s Matcha Byakuran Green Tea and almonds, and the pie is topped with a lime-coconut frosting and is accompanied with macerated organic blueberries. Order online for pickup between Nov. 24-26. ACT Catering, 1552 Beach St., Suite D, Emeryville

BAKER & COMMONS Baker & Commons is taking pie orders through Nov. 20. Choose from pumpkin pie, pecan chocolate pie (both $25) or apple crostata ($30). Pre-order online, or order by phone (510-843-1300) for pickup between Nov. 23-25. Baker & Commons, 2900 College Ave. (at Russell Street), Berkeley

BETTE’S OCEANVIEW DINER Bette’s is baking up its usual wide selection of pies, including pumpkin, pecan, chocolate chiffon and key lime pie ($32), and offers cake to order, too. Advance orders must be placed by 2 p.m., Nov. 24. Call 510-548-9494 or email bettes@bettesdiner.com. Bette’s Oceanview Diner, 1807 Fourth St., (at Delaware Street), Berkeley

CRIXA CAKES Due to COVID-19 constraints, Crixa will only be taking advance orders for Thanksgiving pies and cakes this year on one day — Nov. 20. It will offer pumpkin custard pie ($27) along with a few other cakes. Orders can be placed online only — no in-person or phone orders — for pickup on Nov. 25. Limit of two pies per customer. Crixa Cakes, 2748 Adeline St. (at Stuart Street), Berkeley

FATAPPLE’S RESTAURANT AND BAKERY Berkeley mainstay FatApple’s has pumpkin ($26), Georgia pecan, apple, olallieberry (all three at $27) and Harvest pie ($29) for Thanksgiving. Pre-order online for pickup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 23-25, or from 9-11 a.m., Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day). FatApple’s Restaurant and Bakery, 1346 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way (at Rose Street), Berkeley

FOURNEE BAKERY Fournee Bakery is taking advance orders for 9″ pumpkin pie (made with organic Honey Nut squash, pate brisee, browned butter and vanilla bean) and apple pie (with organic apples, pate brisee) until Nov. 20 by 6 p.m. Both pies are $35. Orders can be placed in-person or by phone at 510-549-9434; arrange for pickup from Nov. 21-25. Fournee Bakery, 2912 Domingo Ave. (at Russell Street), Berkeley

LAVENDER BAKERY & CAFE Lavender has four sizes (6″, 8″, 9″ and 10″) of apple, cherry, pecan and pumpkin pie this year. Call 510-529-4433 for prices. Lavender Bakery & Cafe, 1820 Solano Ave (at Colusa Avenue), Berkeley

MARKET HALL BAKERY Market Hall bakery’s Thanksgiving menu includes classic pumpkin pie ($19.50), pecan tart ($30), apple crumble pie ($28) and pumpkin cheesecake ($26 for small, $42 for large). Advance orders must be placed by Nov. 21 and will be available for pickup at Market Hall locations in Berkeley or Oakland, or for delivery, Nov. 23-26. Orders can be placed in-person, by phone at 510-250-6001 or online (Berkeley; Rockridge). Market Hall on 4th, 1786 Fourth St. (at Delaware Street), Berkeley; Rockridge Market Hall, 5655 College Ave. (at Shafter Avenue), Oakland

MASSE’S PASTRIES Masse’s has six pies on offer this Thanksgiving: pumpkin with a touch of rum, bourbon pecan with chocolate, coconut cream, apple strudel with creme Anglaise, dark chocolate flan tart and apple frangipane. Prices range from $38-$45. Order by 5 p.m., Nov. 23 for pickup between between 9-11 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. Orders can be placed in-person or by phone at 510-649-1004. Masse’s Pastries, 1469 Shattuck Ave. (at Vine Street), Berkeley

NABOLOM BAKERY Nabolom is offering pecan and pumpkin tarts, along with apple and apple cranberry galettes made with Bernie’s best Gravenstein apples. Prices range from $26-$36. Orders can be made through 4 p.m., Nov. 20. Nabolom Bakery, 2708 Russell St. (near College Avenue), Berkeley

RICK & ANN’S RESTAURANT This year, Rick & Ann’s is trying out a new gingersnap crust for its 9″ pumpkin pie ($25). Orders must be placed by 10 a.m., Nov. 23 for pickup on Nov. 25 between 3-6 p.m. Call 510-649-0869 to order. Rick & Ann’s, 2922 Domingo Ave. (between Russell Street and Ashby Avenue), Berkeley

SMOKE BERKELEY Smoke chef Tina Fergusson-Riffe is baking up her State Fair of Texas award-winning pies. Choose from sweet potato, classic pecan and chocolate pecan pies ($30 each). Call 510-593-8997 to order. Smoke Berkeley, at Spats, 1974 Shattuck Ave. (near University Avenue), Berkeley

STANDARD FARE While not pie, Standard Fare is offering two noteworthy, seasonal Thanksgiving desserts: a persimmon pudding and an apple-honey-ginger upside-down cake, both $50. Order online for pick up between noon to 4 p.m., Nov. 25. Standard Fare, 2701 Eighth St. (at Carleton), Berkeley

STARTER BAKERY Starter Bakery is baking up six pies with all-butter crusts this year: pumpkin, Dutch apple, pear hazelnut, bourbon pecan, chocolate pecan and lemon lime. Starter will also have dinner rolls, table bread, cornbread, ginger cake and more. Advanced orders must be received by Nov. 22 for pickup from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, or from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Nov. 26. Starter Bakery, 901 Gilman St., suite B (at Eighth Street), Berkeley

SWEET ADELINE BAKESHOP Sweet Adeline’s Thanksgiving menu includes apple lattice pie ($35), pumpkin pie ($25), pear and cranberry crumble pie ($30), browned butter bourbon pecan tart ($25), pumpkin cheesecake ($30) and chocolate cream pie ($25). Advance orders must be placed online (no in-person or phone orders this year) by Nov. 19 for pickup on Nov. 25; walk-up orders are also welcome, but these items are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sweet Adeline will be closed Nov. 26-27. Sweet Adeline Bakeshop, 3350 Adeline St. (at 63rd Street), Berkeley

TIMELESS COFFEE Timeless Coffee is taking advance orders of its vegan Thanksgiving pies through Nov. 19. Choose from 9″ pumpkin pie, maple pecan pie and savory vegan chicken pot pie or 8″ gluten-free pumpkin cheesecake ($35 each). Pies must be picked up between Nov. 23-25; Timeless Coffee will be closed on Thanksgiving day. Orders can be placed online for pickup at Timeless in Berkeley or Oakland. Timeless Coffee, 2965 College Ave. (at Ashby Avenue), Berkeley and 4252 Piedmont Ave. (at Glenwood Avenue), Oakland

Oakland

ANGEL CAKES Angel Cakes offers three Thanksgiving pies this year: pumpkin spice, pecan bourbon (gluten-free option available) and cheesecake ($30). Order online; pickup times are from noon to 6 p.m., Nov. 25 and 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 26. Deliveries are offered on Nov. 25 in Oakland, Berkeley, Alameda, Albany and El Cerrito for a $15 delivery fee. (Mockingbird in downtown Oakland is also selling Angel Cakes pies.) Angel Cakes, 745 Fifth St., (at Brush Street), Oakland

ARIZMENDI LAKESHORE Arizmendi Bakery on Lakeshore has pumpkin and apple streusel pies ($24 each) this year. Pies can be pre-ordered online for pickup on Nov. 25-26. Arizmendi Bakery, 3265 Lakeshore Ave. (near Rand Avenue), Oakland

BAKESALE BETTY Bakesale Betty’s Thanksgiving pie selection includes 9″ apple, sweet potato, pumpkin, old fashioned buttermilk, cranberry orange and pecan pie ($30 each). Email betty.bakesalebetty@gmail.com to order; pick up pies between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 25. Bakesale Betty, 5098 Telegraph Ave. (at 51st Street), Oakland

BATCH PASTRIES Batch’s Thanksgiving pie menu includes 9″ pumpkin ($24), pecan, Dutch crumble apple, lattice apple and mixed berry crumble ($30 for all other pies), along with pumpkin bread loaf and dinner rolls. Orders can be placed until Nov. 24 (or until sold out) for pickup by Nov. 25. Delivery is available Nov. 25-26 for customers within a 15-mile radius of the bakery. Order online, call 510-985-4104 or email info@batchpastries.com. Batch Pastries, 2220 Mountain Blvd., suite 140 (between Stout and Snake roads), Oakland

BUTTERCUP Buttercup is offering its usual selection of pies, including pumpkin, pecan pie, key lime, coconut cream pie, upside down apple walnut pie, chocolate cream pie, peanut buttercup pie, cheesecake, and lots more. Prices range from $18.99 to $40. Order at least two days in advance for pick up by Nov. 25, from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Buttercup Diner, 1000 Cotton St. (at Dennison Street), Oakland; 229 Broadway (between Second and Third streets), Oakland​

THE COOK AND HER FARMER Choose from apple ($30) or pumpkin pie ($25), both made with butter crust for pickup on Nov. 24 or Nov. 25, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Cook and Her Farmer, 510 Ninth St. (at Washington Street), Oakland

CURBSIDE CREAMERY Curbside Creamery is offering vegan pumpkin and pecan pies ($25 each; gluten-free crust available for $2 extra), with the option to add a quart of Curbside’s vanilla ice cream (dairy or vegan) for an extra $15. Order online by Nov. 21 for pickup Nov. 24-25. Curbside Creamery, Temescal Alley, 482 49th St. (near Telegraph Avenue), Oakland

EDITH’S PIE Mike Raskin started Edith’s Pie as a Thanksgiving pop-up last year, but has expanded to selling his sweet bakes year-round on a weekly basis. This year, he started pre-selling Thanksgiving pies in installments since late October, and has sold out each allotment. On Nov. 16, starting at 10 a.m., he’s releasing the final 50 pies for pickup between 6-9 p.m., Nov. 25. Choices include apple cranberry with oat crumble (vegan option available), pumpkin, maple pecan, chocolate pudding (gluten-free option available) — prices range from $30-$40. Pie pickup is on 14th Street off Alice Street in downtown Oakland (exact address given when orders are made).

LA FARINE BAKERY This year, due to constraints caused by the pandemic, La Farine will be offering its pecan apple rum tarte, cranberry apple galette, and other pies and baked goods from Nov. 23-25 on a first-come, first-served basis. The bakery is upping production on these days and will be open as early as 6 a.m., Nov. 25 to accommodate as many as possible. La Farine will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Nov. 27. La Farine Bakery, 4094 Piedmont Ave. (at 41st Street); 6323 College Ave. (at Alcatraz Avenue), Oakland

FIREBRAND ARTISAN BREADS Firebrand is baking up full-sized and mini-sized pumpkin, pecan and apple pies for Thanksgiving this year. Orders must be made by noon, Nov. 24, for pickup through Thanksgiving day (Firebrand closes at noon on Thanksgiving; otherwise it’s open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily). Full-sized pies require at least 48 hours advance notice; mini pies will be available for purchase online or at the door without two-day advance notice. Firebrand Artisan Breads, 2343 Broadway (between 23rd and 24th streets), Oakland

GINGER BAKES OAKLAND If you’d like to let your guests and relatives know your feelings about the colonial origins of Thanksgiving, Ginger Bakes Oakland has some pies for you. Choose from classic apple; pecan, bourbon and chocolate; or poached pear and cranberry with candied ginger crumble ($35 each), all of which can be personalized with messages like “fuck Thanksgiving” or “baked on stolen land.” Email gingerbakesoakland@gmail.com for pickup in Oakland.

HOMESTEAD If a heftier pie is what you’re looking for, Homestead is offering three different 11″ pies this year: maple pumpkin ($30), caramel apple ($40) and fully loaded brown butter pecan ($45). Pre-order over the phone (510-420-6962) or in person until Nov. 24 for Nov. 25 pickup. Homestead, 4029 Piedmont Ave. (near 40th Street), Oakland

IT’S ALL GOOD BAKERY This year, It’s All Good Bakery is not taking advance orders, but it reassures Nosh it will be open for walk-ins who want to buy its sweet potato and pecan pies ($19 each) from Nov. 19-25. The bakery will be closed on Thanksgiving day. It’s All Good Bakery, 5622 Martin Luther King Jr. Way (at Aileen Street), Oakland

LOIS THE PIE QUEEN Lois the Pie Queen is offering up apple, mixed berry, pecan, sweet potato, pumpkin, banana cream, chocolate cream, key lime, peach cobbler, several cheesecakes, and many other pies this year. Prices range from $27-$57. Pre-order by Nov. 20 in-person or by phone at (510) 658-5616 for pickup by Nov. 25. Lois the Pie Queen, 851 60th St (at Adeline Street), Oakland

MARIPOSA BAKING CO. Mariposa Baking Co. is taking advance orders for its gluten-free pies and desserts until Nov. 21, but if you miss that deadline, most of its pies will be available for same-day pickup from Nov. 20 through Nov. 25. Choose from 6″ pr 9″ pumpkin, apple, cranberry apple, and pecan pies (prices range from $15.50-$37). Orders can be placed online for local pickup. Mariposa Baking Co., 5427 Telegraph Ave. (at 55th Street), Oakland

PETIT CAFE This new Pill Hill neighborhood cafe has two different pies this year for Thanksgiving — pumpkin ($28) and caramel apple ($35). Pre-order by Nov. 23 for pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 25. Petit Cafe, 411 30th St. (at Summit Street), Oakland

PIETISSERIE PieTisserie may have closed its Oakland bakeshop last year, but it’s still been busy with wholesale and online orders. This Thanksgiving, it’s offering pumpkin or raspberry in chocolate crust, pecan, pink apple, and more. Prices vary between $32-$38 each. Pre-order pies for pickup at its baking facility in Berkeley and satellite locations in Oakland (dates and times are limited) or delivery throughout the Bay Area.

POMELLA Pomella is selling servings of traditional apple pie and sweet potato cheesecake for two ($14), four ($28) and six ($42) for Thanksgiving. Other seasonal desserts include cranberry curd tart ($16) and seasonal fruit crisp ($15), along with Pomella’s usual baklava, rugelach and other sweets. Order pies online for pickup on Nov. 24, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. or Nov. 25, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pomella, 3770 Piedmont Ave. (at Yosemite Avenue), suite B, Oakland

SESAME TINY BAKERY Marykate McGoldrick’s Sesame Tiny Bakery is baking up whole persimmon puddings ($40, $8 extra for a pint of brandy whipped cream) for pickup at The Kebabery (4201 Market St., Oakland) from 3-5 p.m., Nov. 25.

TWO CHICKS IN THE MIX The L.A. and Oakland-based baking duo are taking online orders for their brown butter sweet potato pie, pecan pie (both at $38) and salted caramel apple pie ($42) until Nov. 19. (Two Chicks is also offering a pie and centerpiece promotion with partner Esscents of Flowers.) Gluten-free option available. Note that pie pickup is at 2400 Monarch St. in Alameda, and on Nov. 25, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Morningtide (847 Cornell Ave., Albany).

Sarah Han is Nosh editor at Berkeleyside.