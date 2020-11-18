States Coffee opens first Oakland cafe; Boichik’s Bagel Black Friday; Finfine is fundraising to relocate

State Coffee opens one of two Oakland cafes

States Coffee, the Martinez-based coffee company which took over both Subrosa Coffee cafes in North Oakland, celebrates the grand opening of its MLK location today, Nov. 18, with a generous offer — all drinks are free for the day. States’ Oakland menu mirrors its offerings at its Martinez location: hot coffee drinks, cold brew, affogatos, chai lattes and iced and hot tea, along with baked goods like cookies, banana bread and scones. In the coming weeks, States plans to launch its toast menu — featuring bread from its sister bread bakery Farm & Flour — and increase its hours. For now, the MLK cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., daily. States aims to open the 40th Street cafe in the coming days. States Coffee, 4008 Martin Luther King Jr. Way (between 40th and 41st Street), Oakland

Xochi the Dog Cafe soft opens Saturday

A new coffee shop called Xochi the Dog Cafe (think: Xochi the Dog, a cafe; not Xochi, a dog cafe) is coming to the Clinton neighborhood in Oakland. Xochi takes over a space last occupied by a corner grocery store. Stop by this Saturday, Nov. 21, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., for its soft opening. While Xochi isn’t a dog cafe, canines are welcome in the backyard garden. Xochi the Dog Cafe, 1038 E 21st St., (at 11th Avenue), Oakland

Boichik brings back Bagel Black Friday

Boichik Bagels launched in Berkeley last Nov. 29, with an opening event that founder Emily Winston called Bagel Black Friday. It was bananas. People lined up for what seemed miles to get a taste of Winston’s New York-style bagels that day, and for days after. The world has changed since then, and more bagel businesses spawned during the pandemic, but locals’ love for Boichik remains strong and Winston and her crew are ever grateful for the community’s support. To say thanks, Boichik is hosting its Second Annual Bagel Black Friday. On Nov. 27, guests who stop by will get one free bagel, and if they’re lucky, one of the 500 mini triple-chocolate coffee cake loaves that Boichik’s baking up and giving away that day. Boichik Bagels, 3170 College Ave. (at Alcatraz Avenue), Berkeley

Finfine Ethiopian restaurant is fundraising to relocate

Finfine, a longtime, family-owned Ethiopian restaurant in Berkeley has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $36,000 to reopen in a new location. For more than 20 years, Finfine has been nestled within The Village, a shopping center in South Berkeley that’s been slated for demolition since 2015 to make way for a new mixed-use apartment complex. Although the restaurant would have had to eventually move out, as did other Village restaurants Fondue Fred and Norikonoko, it was able to hold out until March, when the restaurant temporarily closed due to the pandemic. Finfine hopes to raise enough money to build out a new restaurant in a new building, purchase kitchen appliances and continue paying staff. Its goal is to find a new spot in Berkeley by January and reopen in April.

West Oakland’s Stay Gold Deli is closed for now

On Sunday, we headed to Stay Gold Deli (2635 San Pablo Ave.) in West Oakland to pick up a couple Italian subs. We’re so glad we did because, on Monday, Stay Gold announced on Instagram that it’ll be closed for the next few weeks. According to the post, the deli decided it was the right time to pause operation due to “rising covid issues and the need to renovate the place.” Stay Gold’s West Oakland deli is its last standing location; it permanently closed its Temescal outpost in February.

Huangcheng Noodle House has a new home

Here’s some feel-good news that we all could use: Two months after Oakland Chinatown restaurant Huangcheng Noodle House — best known for its knife-cut Shanxi noodles — was destroyed in a fire, it’s found a new location in Old Oakland, where it plans to reopen by the end of 2020. According to Eater SF, Huangcheng owner Jimmy Huang signed the lease at 911 Washington St., the former home to Rosamunde Sausage Grill at Swan’s Market. Thanks to support from community groups Good Good Eatz and East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation (EBALDC), Huang was able to connect with the landlord at the new location, and received monetary donations that will help him open the new restaurant. We’re looking forward to visiting Huangcheng at the Old Oakland spot in the new year.

Donut Savant is bringing fried joy to Allendale

Last week, Donut Savant reopened in the Allendale neighborhood of Oakland to a line of customers who waited for over an hour to get a taste of its sweet, artisanal fried donuts and signature “cron’t” donut-croissant hybrid. The beloved donut shop was formerly at 1934 Broadway, but closed in October 2019 to make way for a new 39-story development. The new location is open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday for walk-in orders, but customers can also purchase donuts online for same-day or advance orders. Donut Savant, 3000 38th Ave. (at Penniman Avenue), Oakland

Sarah Han is Nosh editor at Berkeleyside.