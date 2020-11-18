First responders tackle fire in 1700 block of 8th Street in West Berkeley

Smoke and flames from the fire that broke out some time after 8 p.m. Wednesday night could be seen from miles around.

A fire broke out Wednesday night at a house in the 1700 block of Eighth Street in West Berkeley. Details are scant at the time of publication. Berkeleyside has reached out to the Berkeley Fire Department for information but has not yet heard back.

Readers shared photos that showed significant flames and smoke from the conflagration that could be seen from miles around.

Shortly before 9 p.m., according to radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside, the fire was classified as a one-alarm call, which is the basic response to a fire, and usually includes two pumper trucks, a rescue unit, a ladder truck and a chief to supervise the response.

A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous told Berkeleyside a man was living in the house, and expressed concern for his safety.

In January 2018, Berkeleyside reported on another fire at the the 2-story Victorian house at the same address. That fire displaced longtime resident Dennis Eimoto and killed his dog. At the time, neighbors expressed sympathy and concern for Eimoto, who was raised in the 1898-era home, but said the fire may have been the culmination of a years-long decline and they described it as a “hoarder house.” Eimoto himself suspected arson.

We will provide updates when we have them.

Tracey Taylor is co-founder of Berkeleyside and co-founder and editorial director of Cityside.