BIPOC KIDS’ BOOK We must teach our children to value and love cultures other than our own. Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story, a children’s book by debut author Kevin Noble Maillard, tells the story of a Native American tradition and its meaning to the community and beyond. Maillard, a law professor at Syracuse University and an enrolled citizen of the Seminole Nation, writes, “Fry bread is us. It is a celebration of old and new, traditional and modern, similarity and difference.” Berkeley Public Library is hosting a reading and talk with the author on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10:30-11 a.m. Children ages 3-6 are encouraged to attend. Free. Saturday, Nov. 21. Free. 10:30-11 a.m.

PAINT N’ SIP Do you have fond memories of paint nights with your pals? It was a time to chat and bring out your creative side. While we can’t gather in the studios to paint together, we can pivot to a virtual Paint and Sip Night hosted by Wine and Design Oakland. This paint night is for a good cause—proceeds go to the nonprofit LONA, which will provide COVID-19 relief grants to women in underserved communities who have been financially impacted by the pandemic. To make things convenient, the event has created an Amazon list of all the materials you will need for the class. You can also find these supplies at any art supply store like Blick and Michael’s. Paint, sip, and smile. Saturday, Nov. 21, 1-3 p.m. $30.

WRITE NOW Writing can liberate and empower us, especially for BIPOC who have experienced trauma. In the workshop “Write Now! SF Bay: Claim Ourselves, Connect with Each Other,” African American educator Sandra Bass, Salvadoran American author Roberto Lovato, African American artivist Mark Harris, Japanese American writer Shizue Seigel, and members of Asian Health Services will speak on challenging racism by reclaiming and writing about our life experiences as people of color. The workshop will also provide a writing exercise for participants that can be submitted later to Write Now! SF Bay’s upcoming anthology titled Essential Truths: The Bay Area in Color. Find your voice and put the words down. Sunday, Nov. 22, 1-3 p.m. Free.

BLACK + QUEER FILM FEST The East Bay Queer Arts Center is kicking off its BlaQ ArT-ed Queer Film Fest on Sunday, showcasing the work of nine Black and queer filmmakers over the course of a week. On Sunday, you can attend a drive-in film premiere at the Chabot Space + Science Center annex lot in Oakland. The rest of the fest will be virtual. The talented filmmakers this year include Shay House, Silvia Gathondu, Zena West, Maya Godfrey, Eddrena Hall, Miaya Potter, Meoow (Lottie) Fultz, Hilda Ameyaw, and Leo Sherman. You’ll see films about loneliness, intergenerational trauma, and succeeding as a foster youth. You’ll laugh, cry, and be inspired. Nov. 22-28. The drive-in premiere is on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. $15 suggested donation.

HOLIDAY TIME After a long, long year, we’re approaching the holidays. While the festivities might feel different this year, you can still find some cheer at Fourth Street. If you fancy a walk or drive, you can view holiday lights that hang from every tree from Hearst to Virginia Street. For those who celebrate Christmas, kids can pop in letters they wrote to Santa into a mailbox near Peet’s Coffee; letters with a return address will get a reply from Santa’s elves. The holidays are especially tough for families experiencing food insecurity, and even more so during the pandemic, so you can contribute to a virtual food drive, where a $1 donation serves two meals to those in need. Fourth Street shops are also open for safe in-store shopping, online shopping, curbside pick-ups, and outdoor dining. Stay safe and stay hopeful.