The Berkeley burger shack will relaunch with online and phone orders only during its soft opening.

The Smokehouse

3115 Telegraph Ave. (at Woolsey Street), Berkeley

In a time when restaurant news is rarely good and many long-loved local favorites are closing, here’s a little holiday gift: Berkeley old-timer The Smokehouse has confirmed it will reopen on Nov. 27.

Fans had all but given up on the corner lot at Telegraph and Woolsey, home to this simple, old-fashioned burger shack for 69 years. On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2019, The Smokehouse was closed by a fire, and what looked at first to be a quick fix became a long dormancy even before the pandemic hit.

For nearly two years, the property sat blighted, under wraps and, to the outside eye, seemingly abandoned. Nosh admits we expected more bad news when we checked in this week, but instead, owner Shakaib Shaghasi announced that final inspections were scheduled for the following day (which they passed), and The Smokehouse would relaunch with a soft opening on Nov. 27, with a projected grand reopening on Dec. 7.

Before heading there with the family next Friday, note that things will be a little different as The Smokehouse regains its footing. In a modern twist for the 1950s-era establishment, it will require that orders for burgers, dogs, thick-cut fries and milkshakes be made online (www.smokehouseberkeley.com will be live early next week, Shaghasi said) or by phone to start while the grill cooks learn to navigate a revised kitchen layout and serve takeout in a new pandemic era.

“We want to make sure we get in the rhythm with the new kitchen prior to opening the doors to our patrons,” said Shaghasi via email.

Delivery through third-party vendors will also be available. However customers safely obtain their grub, it’s at least one less goodbye to make to a piece of Berkeley history this year.

“We are grateful and excited to have the opportunity to be able to reopen during these turbulent times,” said Shaghasi. “And will hopefully continue to serve our community for many decades to come.”

Starting Nov. 27, The Smokehouse will be open 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., Monday through Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday