Two homes and an RV in Northwest Berkeley were rendered uninhabitable and five people were displaced after an RV caught fire in the early hours of Nov. 22, according to authorities. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

The fire was called in to Berkeley Fire Department at 4:35 a.m. Sunday, and the first fire units were on scene at 4:43 a.m., according to BFD Assistant Fire Chief Keith May.

The fire was on the 900 block of Delaware Street, between Seventh and Eighth streets. A fire that started in an RV, that a neighbor said was parked in a driveway, spread to the residential homes on each side of the vehicle, said May.

The fire was under control by 5:53 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire happened while firefighters were still on scene tackling a six-alarm blaze in downtown Berkeley that broke out Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment building under construction at 2067 University Ave. (at Shattuck Avenue). That conflagration — the biggest the city has seen since 2011 when the Sequoia apartment building on Telegraph and Haste burned down — was still active Sunday afternoon.

The Delaware Street fire was close to a serious house house fire that happened on Wednesday this week in which the home’s resident, Dennis Eimoto, perished.

