High-speed police chase through Berkeley ends with Oakland arrest

Police took one person into custody after a chase through Berkeley, which at times reached 80 mph, ended with a crash in Oakland late Sunday night, according to preliminary information from authorities.

The chase actually began earlier in the night with a shooting investigation in North Sacramento, police said. Sacramento Police Lt. Greg Galliano told Berkeleyside officers located a vehicle that was reportedly involved with that incident and tried to stop it. The driver fled, Galliano said, and Sacramento PD officers pursued it. But they handed the pursuit over to the California Highway Patrol just outside the Sacramento city limits.

Readers on Twitter began asking Berkeleyside about the chase just after 11 p.m. One wrote that “About 7 police cars zipped past on Grizzly Peak Blvd with lights and sirens going” as they followed another vehicle. At least one helicopter assisted in the pursuit, which prompted many questions from the community.

Other readers saw and heard the chase as it passed Marin Avenue and Spruce Street in North Berkeley at 11:10 p.m. and moved into West Berkeley.

“Police in pursuit of suspect car just blasted down Euclid Ave. 10+ police cars. Chase is now in south Berkeley at San Pablo,” a reader wrote at 11:14 p.m. “It was a long stream of sirens and police car lights, maybe 10min long. Very eerie,” wrote another.

“White truck followed by seven cop cars and two helicopters just blew past our house in the #Berkeley Hills. Less than 7 minutes later, the truck had made it to Oakland. Insane,” another local resident said.

The chase made its way into Oakland and ultimately ended just after 11:20 p.m. at Northgate Avenue and 27th Street when the driver crashed into another vehicle.

Police detained one person at gunpoint and took them into custody without further incident.

On Sunday night, BPD deferred questions about the chase to the California Highway Patrol, which deferred questions to the Sacramento Police Department. Sacramento PD provided basic details about the initial incident but deferred additional questions to the CHP, which is the lead agency for the case.

Berkeleyside will attempt to learn more during the day Monday.

Berkeleyside updated this story after publication due to the developing nature of events.

